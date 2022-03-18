ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Thousands of UK steelworkers victims of pension regulation scandal, says NAO

By Rupert Jones
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VhOkN_0eiWe5Qd00
The NAO said some ‘have suffered significant financial losses because they were provided with unsuitable advice … and they have not been compensated fully’.

Thousands of steelworkers were the victims of pension regulation failures that left some with losses of up to £489,000, an official report has found, prompting accusations that the UK financial watchdog was “asleep at the wheel”.

The National Audit Office’s findings relate to a 2017 scandal involving members of the British Steel pension scheme, many of whom were persuaded to transfer their retirement savings by advisers who then pocketed huge fees.

The NAO, the government’s public spending watchdog, said some of those who transferred the cash to a different provider “have suffered significant financial losses because they were provided with unsuitable advice … and they have not been compensated fully”.

It said “the regulated financial advice market failed to protect them”. The Financial Conduct Authority was, and still is, the relevant watchdog.

That prompted Dame Meg Hillier, chair of the public accounts committee, to say the case “was a failure from top to bottom … The FCA, whose job it is to regulate these firms, was asleep at the wheel”.

The FCA has come under fire in the recent past over its mishandling of an another investment scandal involving London Capital & Finance, a firm that collapsed in 2019, leaving many individuals nursing big losses.

The British Steel pension plan was a large “defined benefit” scheme with about 130,000 members which was restructured in 2017 after British Steel’s then-owner Tata Steel experienced financial difficulties.

At the time, members typically had to decide between two options for managing their pension benefits, though about 44,000 members – typically non-pensioners more than a year away from retirement age – also had a third option: they could “transfer out”, which meant taking their pension elsewhere.

Approximately 7,834 members – representing £2.8bn of the fund – chose to move their cash.

But, the NAO said, many of these people were “particularly vulnerable to pension advice mis-selling”. Many had limited experience of making decisions about complex financial products, and there were huge sums at stake: the average transfer value was £365,000, but some individuals had pension pots worth more than £1m.

In December 2017 the Guardian reported that the scheme shake-up had triggered a “feeding frenzy” among certain financial advisers.

At a parliamentary hearing that month, MPs forced the FCA to name and shame three firms they said were “ripping people off”.

The NAO report said that, according to the regulator, the financial advice provided to individuals was unsuitable in 47% of cases. Some may have been persuaded to put their cash into inappropriate investments.

Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, said: “It is clear that many people have not been compensated fully under current arrangements.”

For example, 263 scheme members have lost out on a total of £18m of redress to date because the financial advisers they used have gone into liquidation, and there are limits to the official compensation that can be awarded.

The average loss for British Steel pension scheme claims resolved by the UK’s Financial Services Compensation Scheme – the official rescue fund for customers of failed firms – is £82,600, with individual losses ranging from zero to £489,000. But the compensation relating to advice firms that went out of business after April 2019 is capped at £85,000.

In the coming days the FCA will give more information about whether, and how, it will implement a consumer redress scheme for those affected, where all firms involved would have to review their advice and potentially offer compensation.

In a statement the FCA said it welcomed the report, “which highlights the complex issues for government and regulators which arose from the exceptional circumstances around [this case] and the framework for pension freedoms”.

It added: “We recognise the harm these circumstances caused to steelworkers and communities.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Who owns the company and why has it sacked its UK staff?

British shipping company P&O Ferries has announced that it is making 800 of its UK seafaring staff redundant, prompting sit-in protests by those affected aboard its vessels on the advice of union representatives.A spokesman for P&O, which is owned by Emirati logistics giant DP World, insisted the company had no choice but to replace its British employees with cheaper foreign labour, stating: “In its current state, P&O Ferries is not a viable business.“We have made a £100m loss year-on-year, which has been covered by our parent DP World. This is not sustainable. Our survival is dependent on making swift...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nao#Steelworkers#Uk#Fca#London Capital Finance#British Steel#Tata Steel
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Returning £10m furlough cash after mass sacking ‘right thing to do’, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government cannot force P&O Ferries to reinstate the 800 workers sacked without notice, a minister has admitted, as he called on the company to return £10m in furlough cash.Defence minister James Heappey said it would be “right” for the firm to hand back money claimed during the Covid pandemic – and suggested the government was looking at ways to reclaim it.“It certainly feels to me that it would be the right thing to do for P&O to hand that money back,” the minister told Times Radio. “I’m sure that colleagues at the Treasury and Department for Transport...
ECONOMY
BBC

Covid: Decision on Scotland's final restrictions and UK travel rules to end

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. 1. Decision over lifting Scotland's final restrictions. The Scottish cabinet meets later to decide whether all remaining Covid restrictions can be lifted as planned. Measures such as mask-wearing in shops and on public transport are scheduled to stop being legal requirements from 21 March but, with some data suggesting that Covid is more widespread than ever and many hospitals full, we examine whether the lifting of the final restrictions might be paused.
TRAVEL
click orlando

P&O Ferries mass firings of UK crew members outrage unions

LONDON – Unions protested at British ports Friday, demanding the government step in to save jobs and protect key trade routes after major ferry operator P&O Ferries fired 800 U.K. crew members to replace them with cheaper contract staff. P&O has canceled all its ferry crossings between Britain and...
LABOR ISSUES
Shropshire Star

Ukrainian mother and daughter with sanctuary offer in Wales turned away from UK

Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, fled Kyiv after their neighbourhood came under bombardment. A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales. Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk,...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

‘My mother says I am betraying Russia’: Putin’s invasion divides the generations

On day three of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Victoria Gogh realised her mother was slipping away from her. “I noticed on the phone that mum was starting to parrot the government’s narrative about this war – that this was all the fault of Nato, that Russia had no choice but to defend itself,” said Gogh, 28, a fashion consultant originally from a small town in Siberia who moved to Moscow.
POLITICS
The Guardian

William Hurt obituary

As the blockbuster continued its unstoppable ascent in the 1980s, an antidote of sorts could be found in many of the films of the actor William Hurt, who has died aged 71 of cancer. With his floppy blond hair, high forehead and droll, methodical voice, he exhibited a cerebral presence and an enviable range. He could seem erudite, threatening or suave, though he was at his most interesting playing men who were demonstrably less intelligent than he was.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

198K+
Followers
58K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy