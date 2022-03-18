ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

Macy's employee claims Oakbrook Center store racially profiled shoppers; company denies allegations

 22 hours ago

An Oakbrook Center Macy's employee is blowing the whistle, claiming that he was part of a security team that was forced to racially profile Black and Hispanic shoppers.

Raul Montes Jr. said he began working at the Macy's in the Oakbrook Center Mall back in January and now refuses to return to work until "they make some changes."

"I was in a hostile work environment. I felt pressured to stop people. They had a quota. They pushed me! They pushed me," Montes said. "I have to be cathartic, they wanted me to stop African-Americans and Hispanics."

Those strong allegations are why Montes said he's blowing the whistle on what he claims are racial profiling practices at the Oak Brook store.

He claims that when a Black or Hispanic customer walks in the store, they are often labeled by a code.

"98 is the code for African-Americans; 97 was for Hispanics," Montes said.

He said he was part of a seven-person security team, which he said consisted of people who were white, Hispanic, and Asian -- but none were Black.

"They put the cameras on them. You got somebody else following them in the store, even when the man goes into a fitting room," Montes claims. "I knew it was wrong to do that, and I looked at it and I said, 'This is wrong!'

A Macy's spokesperson responded in a statement, saying:

"We have zero tolerance for profiling in our stores as reflected in our Customer Bill of Rights. We welcome, accept and respect every customer and are equally dedicated to creating a shopping experience that is inclusive and free from bias. We take this allegation seriously and are investigating this claim,"

"I'm crazy about Macy's, but if these allegations are found to be true, I plan to tear up my Macy's card," said Tio Hardiman, with Violence Interrupters.

Now, with a small group of supporters behind him, Montes said his stance on his former job is unwavering.

"I'm not going to return to this job to do this -- to follow minorities. I'm not going to do this," Montes said.

JTS1
20h ago

Are they profiling, or are those races forcing security to be wary of them? Sure not all people of black or Hispanic backgrounds are bad. Similarly, not all white people are good. But put this into perspective from the Mall's standpoint...what race have all the smash and grabs and recent shooting consist of? If you owned a store and continually got robbed by Hispanic people, you'd become much more aware any time a Hispanic person came in to shop.

Sonny Beringer
11h ago

In 2022 security guards are now to ignore pattern recognition to avoid being called"racist". In 2022 in every article written you must capitalize Hispanic, Asian, Black and white must always be written in in lower case or your "racist". America is lost...

Kathy Brackett-Mogan
19h ago

When it was Marshall Field’s, if you were not dress appropriately or you looked like you didn’t have money , you were ignored by staff

