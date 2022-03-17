ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funder bars university from grant programme over white-male award line-up

By Freda Kreier, View author publications, Google Scholar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers overwhelmingly support Snow Medical’s decision to suspend the University of Melbourne from the foundation’s million-dollar fellowships. You have full access to this article via your institution. Australian researchers have largely applauded a decision by a powerful research funder to bar academics at the University of Melbourne...

How PhD programmes embraced hybrid working during the pandemic

After two years of COVID-related delays, five doctoral candidates share lessons they learnt. You have full access to this article via your institution. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended working environments and doctoral candidates’ schedules. As laboratories closed all over the world, remote working meant that some could read more deeply on their subject area or develop new computational skills. But for others, projects and future research careers were left hanging in the balance.
Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
Knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium)

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Through carrier screening couples at-risk of conceiving a child with an autosomal recessive or X-linked condition can be identified prior to conception. The aim of this study was to assess knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening (RGCS) among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium). Women and men of reproductive age visiting their pharmacist were invited to answer a self-administered questionnaire. Prior to filling in the questionnaire, participants were asked to read an information leaflet explaining some key concepts about RGCS. Our sample included 387 individuals of reproductive age, of which 68.5% were female and 31.5% were male. Most of the participants were below 34 years old (72.9%), didn't have children (68.6%) and were currently in a relationship (69.1%). Offering RGCS to couples that want to have children was found acceptable by 86% of participants. However, fewer participants would consider RGCS for themselves in the future (61%). We observed a positive correlation between attitude score/knowledge score and the intention to have RGCS. Half of the participants (50.9%) preferred the disclosure of individual test results. Most of participants indicated that RGCS should be offered through the gynecologist (81.1%), followed by the GP (71.5%) and the Centre for Human Genetics (64.8%). About 68.9% of participants were willing to pay out-of-pocket for an RGCS test. We recommend that RGCS should ideally be implemented through a tailored implementation strategy whereby individual needs and preferences can be taken into account.
Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
James Mccluskey
Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
A dentist's dilemma: sharing wellbeing concerns to safeguard Scotland's children

Introduction Over a decade ago, Getting it right for every child (GIRFEC) introduced the 'Named Person' as a central contact with whom professionals could share 'wellbeing' concerns in Scotland, aiming to promote inter-agency working to avoid potential child protection issues. The mandatory 'Named Person' scheme has since been repealed but the professional's responsibility to share concerns at wellbeing level remains.
Tso-Ping Ma (1945âˆ’2021)

Scientist and engineer who helped shape semiconductor technologies. Tso-Ping Ma (often known as T.P.), the Raymond J. Wean Professor of Electrical Engineering and Applied Physics at Yale University, played a key role in the development of various areas of modern semiconductor technologies. He received numerous honours including the Paul Rappaport Award of the IEEE Electronic Device Society, Andrew S. Grove Award of the IEEE, and Connecticut Medal of Technology. Ma was elected a life fellow of the IEEE, a member of the US National Academy of Engineering, an academician of the Academia Sinica in Taiwan, and a foreign member of the Chinese National Academy of Science. He has died aged 75.
Annual Acknowledgement of Manuscript Reviewers

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Our reviewers are essential in supportingÂ theÂ publication process of Prostate Cancer & Prostatic Diseases. Their diligent and important work is always appreciated, and we would therefore like to take this chance to say thank you to the 239 reviewers who have contributed to the success of our journal during 2021. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in the future.
Correction to: Plectin ensures intestinal epithelial integrity and protects colon against colitis

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake in the affiliations. The affiliation of co-author Petra Buresova with Charles University was inadvertently omitted. The corrected author affiliation should be split as follows:. Laboratory of Integrative Biology, Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Czech Academy of Sciences, Prague, Czech...
Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
A qualitative exploration of decisions about dental recall intervals - part 2: perspectives of dentists and patients on the role of shared decision making in dental recall decisions

Introduction Patients are sensitive to both the frequency and costs of dental recall visits. Shared decision making (SDM) is a principle of patient-centred care, advocated by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence and policymakers, whereby joint decisions are made between clinicians and patients. Aims To explore NHS dentists'...
High Charlson Comorbidity Index Score is associated with early fracture-related complication for internal fixation of neck of femur fractures

The incidence of geriatric hip fractures continues to rise in our aging population and has become a major public health concern globally. The primary outcome of this study was to determine whether Age-adjusted Charlson Comorbidity Index (ACCI) is associated with increased fracture-related complications in neck of femur fractures treated by internal fixation. This was a cohort study between January 2014 to June 2018. All patients"‰â‰¥"‰50Â years old with an acute neck of femur fracture after low-energy trauma fixed with cannulated hip screws were included and followed-up for 1Â year at a tertiary centre. Primary outcome was to determine whether ACCI was associated with increased fracture-related complications. Secondary outcomes were revision rate, mortality, and function after surgery. Further analysis were performed within a "younger" group (age 50"“65) and "elder" group (age"‰>"‰65), as displaced fractures (Garden Type III/IV) were in "younger" group. 233 hip fractures (68 males; 165 females) with a mean age of 73.04"‰Â±"‰12.89 were included in the study. Surgical outcomes showed that the complication rate of hip screw fixation for all patients was 21.5% (50 patients) at 1Â year. ACCI was significantly higher in all patients with complications (p"‰="‰0.000). Analysis within "younger" (p"‰="‰0.000) and "elder" groups (p"‰="‰0.006) both showed significance. Stepwise logistic regression modelling showed ACCI had positive correlation with complications with ACCI"‰="‰6 (OR 4.27, p"‰="‰0.02). R2 values were comparatively better after controlled by Garden Type III/IV at ACCI"‰="‰4 (OR 6.42 (1.70, 24.25), p"‰="‰0.01). The authors recommend that for patients with a Garden Type I/II and ACCI"‰â‰¥"‰6 or a Garden Type III/IV and ACCI"‰â‰¥"‰4, a direct arthroplasty surgery should be considered.
Dynamic modeling of female neutering interventions for free-roaming dog population management in an urban setting of southeastern Iran

Understanding dynamics of free-roaming dog (FRD) population is critical for planning and implementation of dog population management programs. FRD population size estimation as well as dynamic modeling of dog population under different female dog neutering interventions were investigated in order to determine the most appropriate animal birth control approach. We performed population size estimate of dogs using sight-resight surveys by photography in a randomly selected 25 blocks of the city and all the suburbs of greater Kerman area. Main demographic features were characterized and the dog density distribution was mapped. A dynamic model was developed to predict free-roaming dog population variations after 5 and 10Â years. Different scenarios based on 10, 30, 50, 60 and 70% female dog sterilization were considered to predict the effects of animal birth control measures. Free roaming dog population was estimated at 6781 dogs (65.3% males) in Kerman and suburbs with several major population hotspots. Analysis of the dog locations within the city showed that the largest proportion of the dogs were observed in the vacant lots (46.2%). Modeling predictions indicated that, in the absence of management, the free-roaming dog population could increase from a baseline of 6781 to 13,665 dogs (2.02 fold increase) in 5Â years and to 19,376 dogs in 10Â years (2.86 fold increase). Using a population dynamics model, we simulated five neutering coverages to explore the impact of female neutering on free-roaming dog population size. The 5-year projections of the model have shown that 50% annual female dog sterilization significantly reduced free-roaming dog population by 0.44 comparing to the baseline population. Findings of the present study improve our knowledge on the nature and extent of dog population dynamics in Iran. Effective population control and selection of the most appropriate neutering interventions require a comprehensive knowledge of the characteristics and dynamics of FRD population.
Comparative effectiveness of the BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 vaccines against Covid-19 in people over 50

Although pivotal trials with varying populations and study methods suggest higher efficacy for mRNA than adenoviral Covid-19 vaccines, not many studies have directly compared vaccine effectiveness in the population. Here, we conduct a head-to-head comparison of BNT162b2 versus ChAdOx1 against Covid-19. We analyse 235,181 UK Biobank participants aged 50 years or older and vaccinated with one or two doses of BNT162b2 or ChAdOx1. People are followed from the vaccination date until 18/10/2021. Inverse probability weighting is used to minimise confounding and the Cox models to derive hazard ratio. We find that, compared with one dose of ChAdOx1, vaccination with BNT162b2 is associated with a 28% (95% CI, 12-42) decreased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Also, two doses of BNT162b2 vs ChAdOx1 confers 30% (95% CI, 25-35) and 29% (95% CI, 10-45) lower risks of both infection and hospitalisation during the study period when the Delta variant is dominant. Furthermore, the comparative protection against the infection persists for at least six months among the fully vaccinated, suggesting no differential waning between the two vaccines. These findings can inform evidence-based Covid-19 vaccination campaigns and booster strategies.
Progression of type 1 diabetes from latency to symptomatic disease is predicted by distinct autoimmune trajectories

Development of islet autoimmunity precedes the onset of type 1 diabetes in children, however, the presence of autoantibodies does not necessarily lead to manifest disease and the onset of clinical symptoms is hard to predict. Here we show, by longitudinal sampling of islet autoantibodies (IAb) to insulin, glutamic acid decarboxylase and islet antigen-2 that disease progression follows distinct trajectories. Of the combined Type 1 Data Intelligence cohort of 24662 participants, 2172 individuals fulfill the criteria of two or more follow-up visits and IAb positivity at least once, with 652 progressing to type 1 diabetes during the 15 years course of the study. Our Continuous-Time Hidden Markov Models, that are developed to discover and visualize latent states based on the collected data and clinical characteristics of the patients, show that the health state of participants progresses from 11 distinct latent states as per three trajectories (TR1, TR2 and TR3), with associated 5-year cumulative diabetes-free survival of 40% (95% confidence interval [CI], 35% to 47%), 62% (95% CI, 57% to 67%), and 88% (95% CI, 85% to 91%), respectively (p"‰<"‰0.0001). Age, sex, and HLA-DR status further refine the progression rates within trajectories, enabling clinically useful prediction of disease onset.
Transposon insertional mutagenesis of diverse yeast strains suggests coordinated gene essentiality polymorphisms

Due to epistasis, the same mutation can have drastically different phenotypic consequences in different individuals. This phenomenon is pertinent to precision medicine as well as antimicrobial drug development, but its general characteristics are largely unknown. We approach this question by genome-wide assessment of gene essentiality polymorphism in 16"‰Saccharomyces cerevisiae strains using transposon insertional mutagenesis. Essentiality polymorphism is observed for 9.8% of genes, most of which have had repeated essentiality switches in evolution. Genes exhibiting essentiality polymorphism lean toward having intermediate numbers of genetic and protein interactions. Gene essentiality changes tend to occur concordantly among components of the same protein complex or metabolic pathway and among a group of over 100 mitochondrial proteins, revealing molecular machines or functional modules as units of gene essentiality variation. Most essential genes tolerate transposon insertions consistently among strains in one or more coding segments, delineating nonessential regions within essential genes.
Transcriptional analysis of peripheral memory T cells reveals Parkinson's disease-specific gene signatures

Parkinson's disease (PD) is a multi-stage neurodegenerative disorder with largely unknown etiology. Recent findings have identified PD-associated autoimmune features including roles for T cells. To further characterize the role of T cells in PD, we performed RNA sequencing on PBMC and peripheral CD4 and CD8 memory T cell subsets derived from PD patients and age-matched healthy controls. When the groups were stratified by their T cell responsiveness to alpha-synuclein (Î±-syn) as a proxy for an ongoing inflammatory autoimmune response, the study revealed a broad differential gene expression profile in memory T cell subsets and a specific PD associated gene signature. We identified significant enrichment of transcriptomic signatures previously associated with PD, including for oxidative stress, phosphorylation, autophagy of mitochondria, cholesterol metabolism and inflammation, and the chemokine signaling proteins CX3CR1, CCR5, and CCR1. In addition, we identified genes in these peripheral cells that have previously been shown to be involved in PD pathogenesis and expressed in neurons, such as LRRK2, LAMP3, and aquaporin. Together, these findings suggest that features of circulating T cells with Î±-syn-specific responses in PD patients provide insights into the interactive processes that occur during PD pathogenesis and suggest potential intervention targets.
