Tories to push for finance transparency at party conference

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
The Scottish Tories are set to unveil a Bill aimed at “opening the books” on the first day of their party conference in Aberdeen.

The legislation would require the Scottish Government to publish an update to the budget every three months, which would include a statement from the Finance Secretary.

If the legislation is passed, the Scottish Government would also be compelled to publish monthly data on the uptake of funds it offers, as well as publishing a value for money statement ahead of taking ownership of a private company.

Too often, the vast sums that the SNP have at their disposal are shrouded in secrecy

Party leader Douglas Ross, said the Scottish Government should be able to prove how “every penny of (taxpayer) money is spent”.

“Our Open the Books Bill would strengthen financial transparency and government accountability,” he said.

“Too often, the vast sums that the SNP have at their disposal is shrouded in secrecy.

“We’ve all seen SNP ministers insist that they’re skint, only to hastily find another hundred million to spend.

“Just this week, Audit Scotland highlighted serious flaws in the transparency of Covid business grants, caused by a lack of information.

“There is a pressing need to open the books so that taxpayers can get better value for money.

“We’re building the real alternative to the SNP, so we can end the secrecy that is holding Scotland back.”

Boris Johnson is set to attend the first day of the conference after Mr Ross U-turned on his repeated calls for the Prime Minister to resign.

Mr Ross, alongside most Tory MSPs, had demanded Mr Johnson quit amid an outcry over parties held in Downing Street during England’s coronavirus lockdown.

But last week the Scottish Tory leader withdrew his letter of no confidence to the backbench 1922 Committee, citing the need for stability in Government as it looks to respond to the aggression in Ukraine, and the Prime Minister’s visit was confirmed.

It is expected Mr Johnson’s speech will mostly centre around the Ukraine situation.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Mr Ross cautioned against removing the Prime Minister during a time of such international strife.

“I think it would be extremely dangerous to try to destabilise the United Kingdom when Russia is killing innocent people in Ukraine,” he said.

“Seeking to remove the Prime Minister just now would be a big boost to Vladimir Putin.”

newschain

Boris Johnson confirmed for Scottish Tory conference despite calls to resign

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to attend the Scottish Tory conference next week despite most of the party’s MSPs calling for him to resign. Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross led the calls for the Prime Minister to resign over the partygate saga, which led to 12 allegations of lockdown breaches being investigated by police, leading to a spat with the UK Government.
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson to close Tory Blackpool conference with spotlight on Ukraine

Boris Johnson is set to close the Conservative Party spring conference, with attention set to be focused on the UK’s response to the war in Ukraine. The Prime Minister will deliver the final speech of the two-day event in Blackpool, following on from scheduled set pieces by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
POLITICS
newschain

Labour and SNP would work in coalition, Johnson claims

Labour and the SNP would enter into coalition at the next General Election, Boris Johnson has said. Speaking at the Scottish Tory conference in Aberdeen on Friday, the Prime Minister made the accusation, dubbing the two parties the “terrible twins”, saying they would fight to be the more left wing party, with Labour preferring to work with the SNP to bring down his government than working to stop independence.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scots Tory leader Douglas Ross refuses to back Boris Johnson to lead party into the next election after Partygate saga despite withdrawing no confidence letter - as another MP retracts their call for the PM to quit

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has refused to back Boris Johnson to lead the Conservatives into the next election. In a move that could exacerbate the rift between the Scottish and English parties Mr Ross refused to endorse the Prime Minister, despite last week dropping his demand for him to quit over Partygate.
POLITICS
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Dowden: Tories will fight election with candidates from ‘all walks of life’

The Tories are gearing up to fight the next general election with a drive to make the party’s would-be MPs more diverse.The Conservatives are gathering in Blackpool for the first time since 2007 as they continue efforts to build on the “red wall” of seats in northern England they won from Labour in 2019.Tory chairman Oliver Dowden will use the party’s spring conference to launch a “big open call for candidates” ahead of the next election, saying the Conservatives must be the party of “Darlington and Doncaster as well as Devon and Dorset”.Mr Dowden, one of the Tory’s leading fighters...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
#Scottish Party#Russia#Uk#The Scottish Government#Finance#Snp#Audit Scotland#Covid
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Japan spots four Russian amphibious warships laden with military trucks sailing West 'possibly to Europe' past its islands as Putin continues to suffer heavy losses in Ukraine

Russian warships carrying scores of military trucks were seen passing through a strait in Japan yesterday morning - and could be on their way to Ukraine. The Tsugaru Strait between the Sea of Japan and the Pacific Ocean separates Honshu and Hokkaido, the country's two biggest islands. Russia has suffered...
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Fox News

Russia threatens Bosnia and Herzegovina over NATO membership

A Russian ambassador on Thursday said Bosnia and Herzegovina could face the same military aggression unleashed on Ukraine if the country joins NATO. Igor Kalbukhov made the remarks during an interview with broadcaster FTV on Thursday. He noted that the country is free to join the 30-member alliance but that Moscow would respond, Euractiv reported.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian soldier leaps out of his tank as it is blown to pieces in ambush: Videos show how Ukrainian resistance continues, with devastating attacks on armoured vehicles

This is the extraordinary moment a Russian soldier leapt from his tank after it came under aerial bombardment from Ukrainian anti-tank missiles - as Kyiv's forces continue to resist Putin's forces. Two separate clips recorded in recent days in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv have shown Russian military...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Second Fox News journalist killed in Ukraine

A freelance journalist working for Fox News was killed in an attack outside Kyiv on Monday, the network announced. The journalist is the second Fox News team member to be killed while covering the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Oleksandra Kuvshynova was killed near the capital city when the vehicle she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
