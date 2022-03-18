ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Demonstrations planned after 800 P&O Ferries workers sacked and replaced

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IEIXJ_0eiWbtHp00

A series of demonstrations will be held on Friday against P&O’s “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers.

Unions and politicians condemned the move, blamed by the company on losses of £100 million following the slump in travel because of the pandemic.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) is seeking legal advice to challenge the sackings.

We have made a £100 million loss year-on-year, which has been covered by our parent, DP World. This is not sustainable. Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries

It said the UK has seen one of the most “vicious examples of despotic employer behaviour” and one of the most shameful episodes in its recent industrial history.

Announcing the decision on Thursday, the ferry operator, bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, insisted the decision to cut jobs was “very difficult but necessary” as it was “not a viable business” in its current state.

The 800 workers were sacked immediately, with no notice, so they can be replaced by cheaper labour.

Security guards boarded ships with handcuffs to remove fired crew, it was alleged.

The union called for mass trade union and wider public support for demonstrations in Dover, Liverpool and Hull on Friday.

In a message to RMT members, general secretary Mick Lynch said: “It was with deep shock that I learned the news of the wholesale job cuts taking place at P&O Ferries, but I am sure that my shock was nothing as compared to the devastation this news brought to you and your colleagues.

This appalling situation has arisen as a result of DP World wishing to maximise their profits and the failure of the Government to intervene and protect the jobs of you and your colleagues

“P&O’s decision to lay off 800 workers is a kick in the teeth to the hard-working members of staff who have kept the business running through the global health crisis.

“The RMT has received reports that security guards at Dover have boarded ships with handcuffs to remove crew so they can be replaced with cheaper labour. This union is horrified that P&O Ferries can treat their loyal workforce in such a despicable manner.

“P&O Ferries claimed almost £15 million in Government grants in 2020, which included furlough payments for its employees. P&O is owned by DP World, the multi-national ports and logistics company based in Dubai. It paid a £270 million dividend to shareholders in 2020.

“This appalling situation has arisen as a result of DP World wishing to maximise their profits and the failure of the Government to intervene and protect the jobs of you and your colleagues.

“Your union is seeking advice on what legal action can be taken.”

This is not a corporate restructure. It’s not the way we go about business in this country. It is beneath contempt; the action of thugs

Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the Transport Select Committee, said P&O had made “an appalling error”.

“If they do not reverse immediately and reinstate the employees and follow proper process, it’s hard to see a way back for them commercially,” he said.

“The parent DP World needs to understand that the British public will not do business with companies who treat their employees with such contempt.”

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “This is not a corporate restructure. It’s not the way we go about business in this country.

“It is beneath contempt; the action of thugs.”

P&O Ferries said in a statement: “We have made a £100 million loss year-on-year, which has been covered by our parent, DP World. This is not sustainable.

“Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.”

Sailings were halted on Thursday morning and will remain suspended “for the next few days”, P&O Ferries told passengers.

P&O Ferries operates four routes: Dover to Calais; Hull to Rotterdam; Liverpool to Dublin; and Cairnryan, Scotland, to Larne, Northern Ireland.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What to know if your travel has been affected by interruptions to P&O Ferries

The sacking of hundreds of seafarers by P&O Ferries has led to the suspension of ferry services between the UK and parts of Europe including Ireland. Announcing the decision on Thursday, the ferry operator, bought by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World in 2019, insisted the decision to cut jobs was “very difficult but necessary” as it was “not a viable business” in its current state.
TRAVEL
newschain

Calls for boycott of P&O after ‘scandalous’ sackings

Calls are being made for a boycott of P&O amid growing anger over the “scandalous” sacking of 800 workers. Demonstrations are being held at ports on Friday and outside the Conservative Party’s spring conference in Blackpool on Saturday, with unions saying they are receiving massive support for the move to be reversed.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Mutiny on the Humber! P&O Ferries captain draws up gangplanks and REFUSES to let new staff board in Hull after bosses sent in heavies with handcuffs, sacked workers over Zoom and left chaos at ports with services cancelled for up to 10 DAYS

Are you a staff member or holidaymaker affected by P&O Ferries' decision?. A defiant captain of a P&O Ferries boat locked down his ship and refused to let anyone aboard after the shipping giant told 800 crew members their jobs were going to cheaper agency staff over a Zoom call.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louise Haigh
Person
Huw Merriman
Shropshire Star

Downing Street warns P&O Ferries it is ‘looking very closely’ at sackings

Eight hundred members of staff were fired without notice on Thursday and replaced with cheaper agency workers. Downing Street has warned P&O Ferries it is “looking very closely” at the legality of its decision to sack 800 seafarers. The staff were fired without notice on Thursday and replaced...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Returning £10m furlough cash after mass sacking ‘right thing to do’, says minister

Boris Johnson’s government cannot force P&O Ferries to reinstate the 800 workers sacked without notice, a minister has admitted, as he called on the company to return £10m in furlough cash.Defence minister James Heappey said it would be “right” for the firm to hand back money claimed during the Covid pandemic – and suggested the government was looking at ways to reclaim it.“It certainly feels to me that it would be the right thing to do for P&O to hand that money back,” the minister told Times Radio. “I’m sure that colleagues at the Treasury and Department for Transport...
ECONOMY
BBC

P&O Ferry customers face stressful changes

People travelling with P&O Ferries have been warned of "significant disruption" to their journeys, after the company announced it was laying off 800 workers. Frustrated customers have spoken to the BBC about cancelled trips, last-minute texts, and their anger over the treatment of employees. John and Helen Carson were in...
ECONOMY
click orlando

P&O Ferries mass firings of UK crew members outrage unions

LONDON – Unions protested at British ports Friday, demanding the government step in to save jobs and protect key trade routes after major ferry operator P&O Ferries fired 800 U.K. crew members to replace them with cheaper contract staff. P&O has canceled all its ferry crossings between Britain and...
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferries#P O#Rmt#Dp World
The Independent

P&O Ferries defends brutal sacking of 800 staff

P&O Ferries has confirmed it is making 800 staff redundant with immediate effect.The company said the decision was made due to the current business model being “unsustainable”.The Dubai-owned ferry firm, which is replacing hundreds of seafarers with cheaper labour, has said: “Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.”The statement was issued hours after a carefully laid plan began to make redundant on-board crew on links from Dover to Calais, Hull to Rotterdam, Cairnryan to Larne and Liverpool to Dublin.Early on Thursday morning, in a message to staff seen by The Independent, P&O Ferries said: “We will be...
INDUSTRY
BBC

P&O Ferries: Larne Port protest over P&O Ferries sackings

A protest has taken place in Larne after P&O Ferries sacked 800 UK staff without giving them any notice. It will be another week before P&O ships can operate from the County Antrim port. The Larne protest was organised by the RMT union, but also features representatives from a number...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

Government bows to pressure to investigate whether P&O broke law with mass sackings

The government is investigating whether P&O Ferries broke the law by sacking 800 workers on the spot, after criticism that it was washing its hands of the controversy.Ministers had described the move as a “commercial decision” – but Downing Street said the Insolvency Service is now exploring whether the firm flouted redundancy rules.‘We are looking very closely at the actions this company has taken, to see whether they acted within the rules,” Boris Johnson’s spokesman said.“Once we have concluded that, we will decide what the ramifications are. Obviously there are a lot of valid questions in relation to existing...
ECONOMY
BBC

Are the P&O Ferries sackings legal?

P&O Ferries has been criticised by politicians and unions after announcing in a video call that 800 staff were being sacked with immediate effect. A cross-party group of MPs has condemned the company's action as "callous" and "disgraceful". But did P&O's move break the law?. Were the sackings unlawful?. According...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

P&O Ferries: Government investigates ‘appalling’ mass sacking of workers amid angry protests

Angry protests against P&O Ferries were held across Britain on Friday as the government announced it is investigating whether the firm broke the law with its “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers.Demonstrations were held in Dover, Liverpool, Hull and Larne in Northern Ireland and outside the London head office of Dubai-based parent firm DP World amid growing anger at the sudden sacking of staff with no notice.Attempts are being made to replace them with cheaper agency workers, but the company is facing a backlash, including calls for a boycott of its services.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told the firm it had...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Government urged to nationalise P&O Ferries as protesters gather in London

Protesters in London have called on the Government to nationalise P&O Ferries after the company sacked 800 seafarers without notice.The staff were fired on Thursday and attempts are being made to replace them with cheaper agency workers.Demonstrations have been held at ports in Liverpool, Larne, Hull and Dover, as unions call for a boycott of the company.At least 100 protesters also gathered outside the officers of P&O Ferries’ owner DP World in Victoria, central London on Friday.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT), Unite, Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) and Nautilus International joined the demonstration.Protesters chanted: “Nationalise...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

The 'Lynch mob' taking on the might of Dubai in furious P&O Ferries row: Heads of one of Britain's most militant unions including gun-toting Tory hater who said he'd 'throw a party' if Boris dies in stand-off with Sheikh and Sultan over sacked staff

The battle against P&O Ferries lies in the hands of Britain's most militant trade union - including a gun-toting Tory hater who said he'd 'throw a party' if Boris Johnson died of Covid. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) is led by General Secretary Mick Lynch, whose name is...
INDUSTRY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy