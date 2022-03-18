ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the Unexpected Alliance That Forms on This Week's Big Sky

By K.L. Connie Wang
Parade
Parade
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This week’s episode of Big Sky finds Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) determined to save Max (Madelyn Kientz) and Rachel (T.V. Carpio). So much so, she reluctantly teams up with T-Lock (Arturo del...

parade.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
E! News

The Last Episodes of Ozark Finally Have a Premiere Date

Watch: Laura Linney Gushes Over "Ozark" at 2019 Emmys. We're heading back to the Ozarks one last time. On Feb. 23, Netflix released the first teaser for season four, part two of Ozark, which premieres April 29. The final episodes of the drama series, starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner, will follow Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Linney) as they are "rid of Helen (Janet McTeer) and climb to the top of Navarro's empire," according to the season's description. "They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Paul Wakes Up From a Nightmare in Sneak Peek at New Episode (Exclusive Video)

Paul is on the cusp of a medical emergency in a new clip from tonight’s all-new episode of “9-1-1: Lone Star.”. Titled “The Bird,” the ninth episode of Season 3 finds the members of the 126 springing into action when a surprise military homecoming erupts into chaos. At the same time, Owen is left responsible for taking care of a talkative pet and Tommy goes on her first date since Charles’ passing.
BRIAN MICHAEL SMITH
digitalspy.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds teases why Discovery character returns

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is almost here, filling in the gaps between Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: The Original Series. It's a prequel that's also a sequel to a prequel. The 10-part series focuses on Christopher Pike, Number One and Young Spock, played by Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Bunbury
Person
Brian Geraghty
Person
John Carroll Lynch
Person
Katheryn Winnick
Person
Janina Gavankar
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
KTVB

Hallmark Reveals April Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark is in the mood for love. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has revealed its original movie lineup for April, collectively premiering six new films, ET can exclusively reveal. Hallmark Channel's "Spring Into Love" programming slate will continue Saturday, April 2, while Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' movies begin airing Sunday, April 3.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky#Parade Com#Abc
ComicBook

New Limited Series Continues its Reign Atop Netflix Charts

Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City's elite. Like The Queen's Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Gaslit’: Starz Releases Trailer for Watergate Drama Series (VIDEO)

The much-anticipated Starz series Gaslit, starring Julia Roberts as socialite Martha Mitchell, has unveiled its official full-length trailer, giving viewers a taste of what’s to come in the Watergate drama. Set to premiere Sunday, April 24, across all Starz platforms, Gaslit focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Ava DuVernay & Oprah Winfrey’s ‘Queen Sugar’ Names Shaz Bennett As Final-Season Showrunner

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Queen Sugar has a new boss to take the Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey executive produced drama to its conclusion later this year Shaz Bennett will serve as showrunner for the OWN series in its seventh and final season. Set to start production this month down in Louisiana, Queen Sugar is expected to premiere its last cycle this fall. “Shaz is a multi-hyphenate who has been a dream to collaborate with because she is kind, open, dedicated and about the work with no ego and all heart,” DuVernay told Deadline today of co-EP, writer...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Variety

‘Walking Dead’ Maggie and Negan Spinoff ‘Isle of the Dead’ Set at AMC

Click here to read the full article. “The Walking Dead” continues to live on at AMC, with the network greenlighting a spinoff centered on Maggie and Negan. Both Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will return for the spinoff, which is currently titled “Isle of the Dead.” The six-episode series will see the two characters traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The series is expected to debut in AMC...
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Most Anticipated Films From Netflix's 2022 Movie Trailer

In just one week on Netflix, users spent upwards of 152 million hours streaming the star-studded disaster film, Don’t Look Up. This wasn’t the streaming service’s first original story - and most definitely not the last - but it spurred a growing interest in what Netflix can offer viewers going forward.
MOVIES
Taste of Country

Kevin Costner Signs on to Host, Produce Yellowstone Documentary for Fox Streaming Service

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has signed on to produce and host an upcoming Yellowstone special for Fox, but it's not quite what fans might expect. The Oscar-winning actor and director, who plays domineering patriarch John Dutton on the hit Paramount Network show, is set for an upcoming four-part show about Yellowstone National Park that is slated to air via the Fox Nation streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
WUSA

'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Park Is Confronted With Her Past After a New Job Proposal (Exclusive)

Park's past is back to create some waves. On Friday's episode of The Blacklist, "The Conglomerate," FBI Agent Alina Park (Laura Sohn) is forced to confront her past when John Richter (guest star Will Stout), a shady figure from the old days, unexpectedly turns up. The episode, which features more of Park's life after Liz's death, centers on an investigation into the Conglomerate -- a group of former government-sponsored assassins -- that becomes complicated when the Task Force learns she may have ties to the group.
TV SERIES
WUSA

'The Walking Dead' Sneak Peek: Daryl Waxes Poetic on What Used to Be (Exclusive)

On Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, "The Lucky Ones," Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) tours Alexandria, Oceanside and Hilltop. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from the hour featuring a visit to Hilltop, the community led by Maggie (Lauren Cohan). In the scene, Commonwealth's military leader, Mercer (Michael James Shaw), and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) are handing out supplies and food, even recruiting young Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), to residents of the makeshift camp. Daryl takes a moment to reflect on what the Hilltop colony used to be like, as the duo shares insights into the Commonwealth.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Exclusive: This ‘Turning Red’ Sneak Peek Will Make You Wish It Was the 2000s All Over Again

We all remember our first boy band crush. We had their posters on our walls (thank you, Tiger Beat and J-14) and knew every single fun fact about them. You probably got up early to try to hit the barricade at their concerts, and you definitely knew all their dance moves. Some of us...never grew out of that. (V from BTS, if you’re reading this, call me.) Either way, Disney/Pixar’s Turning Red is going back in time to the early 2000s boy band era, and it’ll make you relive the ~memories~.
MOVIES
Parade

Parade

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy