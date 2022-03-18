Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the Unexpected Alliance That Forms on This Week's Big Sky

On Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, "The Lucky Ones," Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) tours Alexandria, Oceanside and Hilltop. ET exclusively debuts a sneak peek from the hour featuring a visit to Hilltop, the community led by Maggie (Lauren Cohan). In the scene, Commonwealth's military leader, Mercer (Michael James Shaw), and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) are handing out supplies and food, even recruiting young Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), to residents of the makeshift camp. Daryl takes a moment to reflect on what the Hilltop colony used to be like, as the duo shares insights into the Commonwealth.
