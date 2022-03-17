ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens, defensive lineman Michael Pierce reunite on three-year deal

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
The Baltimore Ravens are reunited with defensive lineman Michael Pierce on a multi-year contract.

The Ravens announced Pierce has agreed to a three-year deal.

Ravens introduce Williams, Moses

The 6-foot, 345-pound defensive lineman played for the Ravens from 2016 to 2019. During those years, Pierce racked up 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries.

Reports: Former Pro Bowl pass rusher Za'Darius Smith spurns Ravens after agreeing to contract

He was recently released by the Minnesota Vikings. Last season, he had 20 tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Pierce joins safety Marcus Williams as new additions to Baltimore's defense.

