Strong winds and rain forecast for Friday, but weather should improve as weekend rolls on

The National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, has forecast severe weather for Friday.

There is potential for tornados, large hail and winds that could damage powerlines, trees, structures and crops, mainly Friday morning and afternoon.

There is a high chance of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms all day Friday with up to an inch of rain possible in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Escambia County School District has canceled all practices, games, and extracurricular activities on Friday.

At this time, all regularly scheduled events for Saturday are set to occur as planned. ECSD officials will, in consultation with the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center and the National Weather Service, make determinations on activities for the remainder of the weekend.

Pensacola Christian Academy classes are canceled for Friday because of possible severe weather with high winds that could be unsafe for buses. The school office will remain open.

Those planning beach outings this weekend should be aware dangerous rip currents are expected along the coast from 7 a.m. Friday morning through 7 p.m. Saturday in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

Otherwise, the severe weather threat should be gone by Saturday, which will bring a high near 72 and a night that's mostly clear with a low in the mid-40s, not quite as low as the late freeze last weekend.

Sunday will be sunny and clear with a high near 74 and low near 50.