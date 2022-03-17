ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Strong winds and rain forecast for Friday, but weather should improve as weekend rolls on

By Jennifer Rich, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 22 hours ago

The National Weather Service in Mobile, Alabama, has forecast severe weather for Friday.

There is potential for tornados, large hail and winds that could damage powerlines, trees, structures and crops, mainly Friday morning and afternoon.

There is a high chance of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms all day Friday with up to an inch of rain possible in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Escambia County School District has canceled all practices, games, and extracurricular activities on Friday.

At this time, all regularly scheduled events for Saturday are set to occur as planned. ECSD officials will, in consultation with the Escambia County Emergency Operations Center and the National Weather Service, make determinations on activities for the remainder of the weekend.

Wildfire watch:Panama City fires ignite fears about unusually active season. What it means for Pensacola.

From last week:It could dip to 30 degrees this weekend. Here's a few tips to save on your power bill

Pensacola Christian Academy classes are canceled for Friday because of possible severe weather with high winds that could be unsafe for buses. The school office will remain open.

Those planning beach outings this weekend should be aware dangerous rip currents are expected along the coast from 7 a.m. Friday morning through 7 p.m. Saturday in Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

Otherwise, the severe weather threat should be gone by Saturday, which will bring a high near 72 and a night that's mostly clear with a low in the mid-40s, not quite as low as the late freeze last weekend.

Sunday will be sunny and clear with a high near 74 and low near 50.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Ukraine food supply falling apart, U.N. says; Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday. Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far...
POLITICS
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
State
Alabama State
City
Panama City, FL
City
Mobile, AL
The Hill

House passes CROWN Act, banning race-based hair discrimination

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Here are the eight Republicans who voted against ending normal trade relations with Russia

Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote. The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Pete Davidson no longer going on Blue Origin spaceflight

The “King of Staten Island” will no longer be making his first out-of-this-world appearance. “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson was scheduled to fly to the edge of space next week on a rocket and capsule by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company created by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Extreme Weather#Ecsd
The Associated Press

Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations

EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of hundreds of homes in small communities. Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles...
TEXAS STATE
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy