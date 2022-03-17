ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers Finalizing Blockbuster Trade Involving Davante Adams: Report

By Jason Hall
WMIL FM106.1
WMIL FM106.1
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HHWgA_0eiWbHBZ00
Photo: Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly "in the final stages of" a blockbuster trade involving All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams .

NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders will acquire Adams as part of a sign-and-trade deal that will make him the "highest paid WR in the NFL."

Rapoport added that the contract extension "is expected to be completed, barring any late snags" and a trade had "quietly been in the works for days" between the two teams.

Rapoport confirmed Adams' new contract is reportedly a five-year deal worth $141.25 million, averaging $28.25 annually, a source with knowledge confirmed.

The Packers will reportedly receive "a first-round pick, "potentially more picks and a player" as part of the trade, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to Rapoport.

Earlier this week, Adams informed the Packers that he didn't plan to sign a franchise tag, which the team placed on him for roughly $20 million ahead of the March 8 deadline as they attempted to work on a long-term deal, NFL.com reported.

Adams, a two-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, recorded a career-best 123 receptions and 1,553 yards, as well as 11 touchdowns, in 2021.

Rapoport also confirmed that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had already signed his new contract extension with the Packers prior to news of the team finalizing a trade involving his primary receiver.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Davante Adams News

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers shocked the football world by trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start wondering if Aaron Rodgers knew this was going to happen. Immediately after the trade, NFL insider Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport both said the same thing.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns RB throws shade at Baker Mayfield on Twitter

Baker Mayfield shared an introspective post on Twitter Tuesday amid an uncertain future with the Cleveland Browns. One of his former teammates seemed to take enjoyment in seeing Mayfield squirm. About 17 minutes after Mayfield shared his note, former Browns running back Duke Johnson shared a post of his own....
NFL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams gives Green Bay Packers two choices

When the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week, there was optimism that this would pave the way for a deal for his favorite wide receiver target: Davante Adams. Several days in, it appears that the positivity was misguided. Adams is coming off a year...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Baker Mayfield Receives Interest From This NFC Team

Earlier today, Baker Mayfield decided to demand a trade from the Cleveland Browns as his team went behind his back and decided to do an interview with Deshaun Watson. In the end, this was the worst thing the Browns could have done, as Watson is not interested in coming to the team. With that in mind, now, the Browns are without a top-tier QB, and at the same time, their current QB has a real grievance with the team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Raiders#Wr
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Signing Former Patriots All-Pro

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is going out with a big splash in his final offseason with the team. His latest acquisition is a highly-sought All-Pro player from New England. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are signing Gunner Olszewski to a two-year, $2.4 million deal. Olszewski...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Seahawks have expressed trade interest in 2 veteran QBs

The Seattle Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of their trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, but they are still in the market for a quarterback. USA Today’s Josina Anderson reported on Friday that the Seahawks are exploring ways to add an experienced veteran starting quarterback. They have reached out to the Cleveland Browns about Baker Mayfield and Atlanta Falcons about Matt Ryan.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Raiders trying to sign ex-Defensive Player of the Year

The Las Vegas Raiders shelled out an enormous amount of money after they acquired Davante Adams in a trade on Thursday, and they are looking to spend a lot more. The Raiders are making a strong push to sign star cornerback Stephon Gilmore, according to multiple reports. Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal says it “won’t be for lack of trying” if the Raiders don’t sign Gilmore.
NFL
FanSided

Trevor Bauer congratulates Deshaun Watson in shameful tweet

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who has been accused of assaulting two women, tweeted congratulations to Deshaun Watson on his trade in the most shameful way. Deshaun Watson’s trade from the Texans to the Browns was the biggest news of the day in the NFL, prompting commentary from all over the internet.
NFL
WMIL FM106.1

WMIL FM106.1

Milwaukee, WI
2K+
Followers
427
Post
482K+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee's Best Country! WMIL-FM

 https://fm106.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy