Packers Finalizing Blockbuster Trade Involving Davante Adams: Report

Photo: Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly "in the final stages of" a blockbuster trade involving All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams .

NFL Network 's Ian Rapoport reports the Raiders will acquire Adams as part of a sign-and-trade deal that will make him the "highest paid WR in the NFL."

Rapoport added that the contract extension "is expected to be completed, barring any late snags" and a trade had "quietly been in the works for days" between the two teams.

Rapoport confirmed Adams' new contract is reportedly a five-year deal worth $141.25 million, averaging $28.25 annually, a source with knowledge confirmed.

The Packers will reportedly receive "a first-round pick, "potentially more picks and a player" as part of the trade, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to Rapoport.

Earlier this week, Adams informed the Packers that he didn't plan to sign a franchise tag, which the team placed on him for roughly $20 million ahead of the March 8 deadline as they attempted to work on a long-term deal, NFL.com reported.

Adams, a two-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, recorded a career-best 123 receptions and 1,553 yards, as well as 11 touchdowns, in 2021.

Rapoport also confirmed that quarterback Aaron Rodgers had already signed his new contract extension with the Packers prior to news of the team finalizing a trade involving his primary receiver.