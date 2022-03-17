ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Pandemic effects linger for Iowa businesses

By Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhTMu_0eiWbClw00

It’s been two years since Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the closure of many businesses near the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Although the state-mandated restrictions are long gone, the effects of the disruption linger.

The beginning was pocked with the uncertainty of intermittent closures, limited hours of operation and social-distancing requirements that effectively limited the capacity of many businesses open to the public. Now, there are worker shortages and the increased costs to lure new employees, to keep existing ones and to buy supplies.

“It’s been a crazy roller coaster,” said Mariela Maya, owner of Panka Peruvian Restaurant in Des Moines, which had been open for about a year before the pandemic hit.

The early days of it were simpler to navigate for Maya, who was able to scale back her costs to staff the restaurant when to-go orders were the only option. Now that people expect to dine-in, it’s difficult to find enough workers, and the lunch rush has become more of a trickle with so many people still working from home. Her restaurant is located on Ingersoll Avenue west of downtown.

“Workforce continues to be the thorn in every company’s side, whether you’re small, medium or large,” said Joe Murphy, executive director of the Iowa Business Council, a group that represents 22 of the state’s top employers. “We’re still 84,000 people less-employed than we were at the start of the pandemic.”

Enticing those people to return to jobs has proven difficult. Those who quit to care for their children at home might still face challenges of finding child care or overcoming the disruption to their career, Murphy said. It’s pushed businesses to increase their starting wages and to rethink the ways they can attract employees.

One example: Pella Corp., a major manufacturer of windows and doors, invested in a child care facility in Pella with a capacity of 190, among other projects. The goal was to make the south-central Iowa town more appealing to its workers.

“Iowa leads the country with both parents working outside of the home, and so the need for child care is arguably more acute here in our state than in any other state,” Murphy said.

Small businesses can be disadvantaged in that regard because they are unable to provide the same level of benefits to their employees as larger companies. That is true for Ronald Carrillo, owner of a janitorial, power-washing and painting company in Mount Pleasant called Multiservices R&M.

Carrillo has 42 business customers and employs 14 people but is seeking to expand.

“We do not do good competition with large companies, especially for (health) insurance,” Carrillo said. “That is number one of the things that are asked for.”

He has raised his starting pay rates for employees from $12.50 per hour to $14.

Maya, the Des Moines restaurant owner, has also struggled to hire and retain employees. Before the pandemic, she had envisioned opening a second restaurant location, but there have been moments in the past two years that she contemplated closing.

She joked to her employees: “I think I’m going to sell the restaurant and work as one of you. It’s less stress and more money.”

Maya increased her starting wages from $13 per hour to $15 for dishwashers and from $16 to $19.20 for kitchen help, she said. Still, she has trouble attracting reliable employees.

Maya said she recently interviewed 25 people for several job openings. She hired five of them, but just one showed for work.

“And she only lasted a day,” Maya said.

Report calls for update of Small Business Act

Federal lawmakers should update their programs that support small businesses in light of the pandemic and of the vast changes that have happened in the two decades that have elapsed since the last major reauthorization of the Small Business Act, a recent report by the Bipartisan Policy Center and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices concluded.

The legislation governs the Small Business Administration, which notably distributed forgivable loans to small employers if they maintained their workforces during the worst of the pandemic. But it could do more to provide business loans — especially to non-white business owners — and to make it easier for small businesses to get government contracts, the report said.

It also said tax credits could help level the playing field for salaries and benefits offered by larger businesses, and child care should be addressed.

“When Congress last reauthorized the Small Business Administration, Amazon was best known as the world’s largest river, and the iPhone was still seven years away from being introduced,” said Perlla Deluca, owner of Southeast Constructors in Des Moines. “It is imperative that Congress reimagines the role the Small Business Administration can play in reinvigorating America’s economy with modernized programs, offering small business owners the support they need to succeed today – not the now seemingly ancient economy of 20 years ago.”

The post Pandemic effects linger for Iowa businesses appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bird flu hits flock of 5.3 million Iowa hens

A highly contagious and deadly avian influenza has been detected in an immense flock of egg-laying chickens in northwest Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship reported Friday. The Buena Vista County flock has 5.3 million birds, said Chloe Carson, a spokesperson for the department. The virus was confirmed Thursday. It is the […] The post Bird flu hits flock of 5.3 million Iowa hens appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

D.C. Dispatch: Delegation calls for National Weather Service improvements after tornado warning glitches

After a series of deadly tornadoes swept through central Iowa in early March, Iowa’s D.C. delegation called for improvements to the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Lawmakers also weighed in on student loans, aid to Ukraine, the Iran nuclear deal and mask mandates. Here’s your weekly update: Rep. Cindy Axne […] The post D.C. Dispatch: Delegation calls for National Weather Service improvements after tornado warning glitches appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Board dismisses complaint over deleted cellphone texts

For the second time in less than a year, the Iowa Public Information Board dismissed open records complaints filed by Clark Kauffman, Iowa Capital Dispatch’s deputy editor, despite finding merit in his claims against state offices. At issue Thursday was Kauffman’s request 10 months ago for work-related text messages from the cellphone of Beth Townsend, […] The post Board dismisses complaint over deleted cellphone texts appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches

In the past month, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including excessive amounts of cockroaches, moldy cauliflower, bugs inside bottles of liquor and the lack of a restaurant license. One Iowa restaurant was cited for preparing diners’ food on top of a trash can […] The post Restaurant update: Bad sushi, unlicensed eateries and ‘excessive’ cockroaches appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Business
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Business
Des Moines, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Fall, winter COVID surge had one-third of state deaths

More than 3,000 people infected by the coronavirus have died in Iowa since last fall, when cases began to rise and were capped by the omicron variant’s peak in January. That total accounts for about a third of the state’s deaths, which happened after vaccines were widely available. It’s unclear when the full count of […] The post Fall, winter COVID surge had one-third of state deaths appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in January

Iowa’s unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in January, the state’s lowest rate since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered Iowa businesses in March 2020. Beth Townsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development (IWD), said Iowa’s economic recovery from the pandemic is “continuing to press forward.” The state’s unemployment rate has decreased slowly over the past year, but remains […] The post Iowa unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in January appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bill switcheroo would delay eminent domain for pipelines

In an 11th-hour gambit to give more bargaining power to landowners in the path of proposed carbon pipelines, Republicans in the Iowa House on Wednesday converted a cosmetology bill into a one-year moratorium on the use of eminent domain for the pipelines. “The reason we are addressing eminent domain today is because landowners who are […] The post Bill switcheroo would delay eminent domain for pipelines appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Bill advances to restrict Senate oversight of governor’s appointments

A bill approved by the Iowa Senate last week that would end the chamber’s automatic oversight of appointments to 29 boards and commissions had a small, silver lining for some Democrats: It had the potential to open more governors’ appointments to oversight if a majority of the Senate voted to do so. No more. An […] The post Bill advances to restrict Senate oversight of governor’s appointments appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Panka Peruvian Restaurant#The Iowa Business Council
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. Senate backs shift to permanent daylight saving time

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate with little debate on Tuesday unanimously supported a permanent change to daylight saving time, several days after Americans once again went through the hated “spring forward” ritual of changing their clocks. If the bill, the Sunshine Protection Act, clears the House, it would mean most states would stay on daylight saving […] The post U.S. Senate backs shift to permanent daylight saving time appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After 11 disciplinary cases and his retirement, lawyer’s license is suspended

After 11 prior disciplinary cases, a criminal conviction for fraud and his retirement from practicing law, a western Iowa attorney’s law license has been suspended by the Iowa Supreme Court. The Grievance Commission of the Iowa Supreme Court had recommended that the court revoke the Iowa law license of Sioux City lawyer Brien P. O’Brien […] The post After 11 disciplinary cases and his retirement, lawyer’s license is suspended appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; 8 Republicans vote no

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to revoke normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, another step the federal government hopes will end the Russian war in Ukraine. The 424-8 vote sends the measure, which refers to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko as “ruthless” dictators, to the Senate. GOP Reps. […] The post U.S. House moves to revoke Russia, Belarus trade status; 8 Republicans vote no appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Court strikes down Iowa’s second ‘ag-gag’ law as unconstitutional

Iowa’s second attempt to criminalize unauthorized surveillance inside agricultural facilities has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge. “Iowa seeks to protect private property rights by singling out for punishment, at least in part, trespassers based on their disfavored viewpoint of agriculture,” U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose said in her ruling Monday, adding that it’s […] The post Court strikes down Iowa’s second ‘ag-gag’ law as unconstitutional appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Child psychologist sanctioned a second time for negligent patient care

A central Iowa child psychologist is being sanctioned by the state a second time for negligent patient care. According to the Iowa Board of Psychology, DeAnn Nerem, a pediatric neuropsychologist who practices at Nerem Neuropsychological Services in West Des Moines, is guilty of negligence in the practice of her profession. The board alleges Nerem failed […] The post Child psychologist sanctioned a second time for negligent patient care appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Northwest Iowa dairy farm leaked manure for days

Workers at a Sioux County dairy farm noticed that manure water was overflowing from a barn and into a storm drain on Friday but did nothing to prevent the leak because they were unaware it would flow into a nearby creek, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. An undetermined amount of manure escaped […] The post Northwest Iowa dairy farm leaked manure for days appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa inmates sue over the potential loss of music downloads

Two prison inmates are suing the state of Iowa over a decision they say could result in the loss of $4,600 worth of music they purchased through the prison system. Steven Ray Wycoff and Kenneth Pladsen, who reside at the state-run Clarinda Correctional Facility, are suing Iowa Prison Industries and its director, Dan Clark, in […] The post Iowa inmates sue over the potential loss of music downloads appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds says she ‘trusts’ Iowans. Will she trust them with her agenda?

Four years ago, I drove down to Osceola to cover the kickoff for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ first campaign at the top of the gubernatorial ticket. She gave a roughly 10-minute speech that was focused almost entirely on her small-town roots and the accomplishments of the Branstad administration. (She served for over seven years as lieutenant […] The post Reynolds says she ‘trusts’ Iowans. Will she trust them with her agenda? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republicans in Congress file suit to end mask mandate for air travel

Seventeen Republican members of Congress have sued the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seeking an end to the federal rule requiring passengers on commercial flights and in airports to wear masks. The mandate illegally restricts the lawmakers’ freedom and is not backed by legal authority, they said in the suit filed Monday. They asked the […] The post Republicans in Congress file suit to end mask mandate for air travel appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Mobile home park bill advances in House

A bill that would lengthen the amount of notice given to mobile home park residents of evictions and rent increases from 60 to 90 days was advanced by an Iowa House committee Tuesday despite objections that it doesn’t include other provisions to further protect those residents. House File 2441 was previously approved by a different […] The post Mobile home park bill advances in House appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Democrats call for more restrictive gun control laws following East High shooting

Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines said the principal of East High School had one request after a shooting occurred on school grounds: “Take the guns out of the hands of my babies.” A Des Moines teenager, Jose Lopez, died last week, the victim of a drive-by shooting at the school. Two East High students were injured […] The post Democrats call for more restrictive gun control laws following East High shooting appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy