Dozens more Ukrainian civilians are reported killed as the Pentagon says Russian forces "want to conduct a siege of Kyiv"

Ukrainian forces have claimed to have killed a top Russian commander in an ambush on tanks that they forced into retreat outside Kyiv.Footage showed a column of Russian tanks being fired at in the town of Brovary, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital.Huge explosions are seen when a number of tanks are hit by projectiles in a residential area of the town.Ukraine has claimed that Colonel Andrei Zakharov was killed, but this has not been independently verified.Ukrainian troops said they forced the tanks to retreat during the ongoing Russian invasion that has seen Vladimir Putin’s forces fail to...

MILITARY ・ 8 DAYS AGO