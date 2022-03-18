ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky House passes ban on older transgender athletes

By Erica Bivens
WTVQ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WTVQ) — The Kentucky House advanced a measure Thursday that would bar transgender girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity from sixth grade to college. Because the Republican-backed bill was amended in House, it now heads back to the Senate for concurrence....

www.wtvq.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Who Signed Anti-Trans Bill Stumped On Why LGBTQ+ People Are Depressed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
POLITICS
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Mayor Rips Idaho House Over Transgender Ban Bill

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean held nothing back today in a written statement criticizing the Idaho House of Representatives. The mayor explicitly targets the vote to send HB 675 to the Senate after an emotional debate on the House floor this week. The bill would outlaw gender transformation surgeries for Idaho...
BOISE, ID
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
In Style

Celebrities Have Choice Words for Texas Governor Greg Abbott After His Trans Youth Order

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive ordering the state's child welfare agency to start investigating reports of "gender-transitioning procedures" and approach them the same way that they would treat child abuse cases (several Texas leaders have already said they would defy the order). And just a day before that, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion "defining gender-affirming care as child abuse" under Texas state law. USA Today reports that trans rights groups are calling out state leadership, saying that they're "twisting" laws for political gain, especially since similar laws died last year in the Texas House.
TEXAS STATE
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
Vogue Magazine

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Just Declared Open Season on Trans Youths

The latest in a long line of attacks on the existence, freedom, and dignity of LGBTQ+ individuals in the U.S. was waged on Wednesday, when Texas governor Greg Abbott officially directed state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care for trans youths as “child abuse.” In a letter to the state’s department of family and protective services, Abbott defined gender-affirming treatments for transgender children—including gender-reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking medications—as “abusive procedures.”
TEXAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Idaho passes abortion ban modeled on Texas' law

Idaho on March 14 passed legislation that would ban abortions after about six weeks and allow families to sue clinicians who perform the procedures. The bill is modeled after Texas' law, which took effect last September, according to The New York Times. Idaho's Republican-led House of Representatives approved the bill...
IDAHO STATE
WTVQ

Bill passed by Kentucky House cracks down on fentanyl trafficking

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky House passed a bill Monday that many legislators hope will save lives. House Bill 215, or Dalton’s Law, would make importing fentanyl, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives from another state or country a Class C felony. Those convicted of importing fentanyl would be required to serve at least 85% of their sentence and would not be eligible for pretrial diversion under this bill.
FRANKFORT, KY
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho House Votes To Ban Transgender Surgery For Minors

A new law banning transgender surgery for minors has moved closer to becoming law. HB 675, sponsored by Republican Representative Bruce Skaug, would make it a felony for children to engage in transitioning from one gender to another before the age of eighteen, reports the Idaho Press. The House voted 55-13 in favor of the bill will now go to the Senate.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation that seeks to codify the right to an abortion in the state. The Reproductive Health Equity Act — which cleared the chamber 40-24 — now heads to the state’s Democratic-controlled Senate, where it’s expected to pass. The...
COLORADO STATE

