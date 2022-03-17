ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One more warm day to go before cooler weather returns

By Ryan Halicki
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA gorgeous evening will give way to another mild night. We will have a few clouds around as temperatures drop to the mid-40s for overnight lows. Dry conditions will persist through the night. FRIDAY. Make sure you step out and soak up a little of that warm air Friday...

