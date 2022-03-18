ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benny The Butcher Believes Fans Glorify Rappers Too Much: "I'm Not Dr. King"

By Erika Marie
Cover picture for the articleFresh off of the release of Tana Talk 4,Benny The Butcher has been enjoying the reactions from his supporters. Just ahead of the album's arrival, the Buffalo icon caught up with Ebro Darden where he spoke extensively about his career while also mentioning responses he often gets in his comments about...

