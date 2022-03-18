ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after shooting in North Long Beach, police say

By Fernando Haro
 1 day ago

A Long Beach man was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder and a number of other crimes in connection to a shooting earlier in the day, police said.

Rashad Kiwaun Bolling, 42, was arrested around 5 p.m. on the 22900 block of Lockness Avenue in Torrance after police say he shot at a man who was driving in North Long Beach.

Police say the victim was driving sometime around 10 a.m. in the area of Atlantic Avenue and 67th Street when he heard gunshots followed by what felt like glass striking him.

The driver realized he was injured from shattered glass that cut him and transported himself to a local hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department. There, he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives investigated the site of the shooting and eventually identified Bolling as the gunman through video evidence, the LBPD said.

Bolling was arrested in Torrance later that afternoon while in possession of a gun, according to the LBPD. Police seized three more guns, along with high-capacity magazines and ammunition, after serving a search warrant on Bolling’s home in the 1300 block of Redondo Avenue.

Bolling was booked by LBPD for one count each of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded handgun, obstructing an officer with the threat of violence and resisting arrest, according to booking records.

His bail was set at $2 million, inmate records show.

Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

