Justin Bieber Opens Up About Wife Hailey’s Medical Scare: 'It’s Been Scary'

In a video posted Thursday (March 17) on Instagram , Justin Bieber opened up about "life's curveballs" after his wife Hailey's recent medical scare.

The video was filmed during one of Justin's Justice World Tour stops in Denver, Colorado. In the video, Bieber describes how the power went out in the middle of his show, reportedly due to an electrical fire. “You know, it’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs,” the singer told the crowd. "You know, we can’t really control much. You know, tonight the power cutting out. Obviously, you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife.” He further explained to his fans, "She’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong. But it’s been scary, you know? Like, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that’s a good thing.”

On Thursday (March 10), Hailey Bieber was hospitalized after experiencing "stroke-like" symptoms, which she later revealed were caused by a small blood clot in her brain. A source told People that since the scare, Justin could hardly sleep . A couple days after her hospitalization, Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to share the news with her fans. “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” she concluded.

