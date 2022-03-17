ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Bieber Opens Up About Wife Hailey’s Medical Scare: 'It’s Been Scary'

By Yashira C.
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A1Rda_0eiWZ0GD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUlZT_0eiWZ0GD00
Photo: Getty Images

In a video posted Thursday (March 17) on Instagram , Justin Bieber opened up about "life's curveballs" after his wife Hailey's recent medical scare.

The video was filmed during one of Justin's Justice World Tour stops in Denver, Colorado. In the video, Bieber describes how the power went out in the middle of his show, reportedly due to an electrical fire. “You know, it’s kind of crazy how life randomly throws you curveballs,” the singer told the crowd. "You know, we can’t really control much. You know, tonight the power cutting out. Obviously, you guys know, most of you probably know or seen the news about my wife.” He further explained to his fans, "She’s OK, she’s good, she’s strong. But it’s been scary, you know? Like, it’s been really scary. But I know for a fact that God has her in the palm of his hands and that’s a good thing.”

On Thursday (March 10), Hailey Bieber was hospitalized after experiencing "stroke-like" symptoms, which she later revealed were caused by a small blood clot in her brain. A source told People that since the scare, Justin could hardly sleep . A couple days after her hospitalization, Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to share the news with her fans. “Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!” she concluded.

Watch the video below.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Celebrates 28th Birthday With Wild Pool Party At His $25.8 Million Mansion — Photos

Justin Bieber just celebrated his 28th birthday in the best way possible: throwing a blow-out pool party at his million-dollar mansion. Justin Bieber is newly 28 and he celebrated the affair with a lavish, super cool birthday party in the backyard of his $25.8 million Beverly Hills mansion! The “Peaches” singer, who reached his 28th on Tuesday, invited guests to the backyard of his home, where his pool was decked out with numerous inflatable toys and another area contained a balloon arch with a giant ball pit.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
US Magazine

Selena Gomez Hangs With Ex The Weeknd’s Rumored Flame Simi Khadra After They Were Spotted Kissing

Small world? Selena Gomez and Simi Khadra, who have both been linked to The Weeknd, threw fans for a loop by revealing their years-long friendship. “Since 2013 💙,” Gomez, 29, wrote alongside Instagram photos of her with Simi, 28, and Haze Khadra on Thursday, February 24. The trio posed for the camera in the first shot before breaking out into laughter in the second snap.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber’s Dad: Everything To Know About Jeremy Bieber & Their Relationship

Justin Bieber’s relationship with his father over the years has been complicated, to say the least. Here’s what to know about Jeremy Bieber and his bond with the pop star. Most parents don’t witness their child become a global superstar at a young age. But that was the case for Jeremy Bieber and Pattie Mallette. The father and mother of Justin Bieber have cheered their 27-year-old son on from the sidelines as he’s dominated the music industry since he was a teenager. Although Justin’s been so successful career wise, he’s had a complicated relationship with both his parents, especially his father. Jeremy, 46, was only 18 years old when Justin was born, and he wasn’t fully present in his son’s life at first.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Dedicates ‘Anyone’ To ‘Beautiful Wife’ Hailey Baldwin In Concert: ‘I Love You Baby’

Justin Bieber dedicated his single ‘Anyone’ to his wife of three years at a concert in L.A. The pop star joked in the moment that Hailey ‘probably hates me right now.’. Justin Bieber, 28, took a moment to shoutout his wife Hailey Baldwin, 25, during his concert on March 7 in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner dedicated his single “Anyone” from his 2021 album Justice to Hailey. Before belting out the tune, Justin spoke about his gorgeous wife in front of the thousands of audience members and revealed that Hailey was out there in the crowd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

How Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Relationship Was Allegedly Involved In Taylor Swift's Beef With Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends since they were teens, which dates their BFF history back 15 years. That means the fellow pop singers have been there for each other for the career highs and lows. One of Swift’s unfortunate lows was when Scooter Braun purchased Big Machine Records (the label where she recorded her first six albums) and then sold off her album masters. Gomez also has a connection to Braun, considering she had a very public relationship with Braun’s longtime client, Justin Bieber.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Justin Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice World Tour#Instagram Stories
HollywoodLife

Joe Jonas Cradles Daughter Willa, 1, In Miami Amid Wife Sophie Turner’s Pregnancy

Joe Jonas held daughter Willa, 1, tight during a Miami airport run, just days after wife Sophie Turner officially announced her second pregnancy. Even with a new addition on the way, right now, Willa Jonas, 1, is still her dad’s number one. In sweet new photos, Joe Jonas, 32, was seen cradling daughter Willa during an outing in Miami on Mar. 4. Joe was captured in the sweet father-daughter moments just after Us Weekly confirmed swirling rumors of his wife Sophie Turner‘s pregnancy. Sophie, 26, is currently expecting the couple’s second child together.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kevin Hart sent a video message to Traci Braxton before her death: ‘My heart is smiling because of you’

Traci Braxton’s sister Toni has shared a video message Kevin Hart sent to the singer before her death.On Saturday (12 March), Braxton died of esophageal cancer at the age of 50.Prior to her death, Hart was informed of the “Last Call” singer’s deteriorating health, leading him to record a special message for her. Hart started the video by telling Braxton that he recently learned that she was his fan and that he wanted to send some “good vibes” her way.“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared & Stressed’ When Hailey Baldwin Was Hospitalized With Blood Clot

A source EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife how Justin Bieber reacted to his wife Hailey Baldwin’s frightening health crisis in the midst of his ‘Justice World Tour.’. When Hailey Baldwin suffered a medical emergency on March 12, her husband Justin Bieber, who is currently traveling around the country on his Justice World Tour, took it very hard. A source close to Justin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the “Peaches” singer, 28, “has been on tour and he has been dealing with the normal stresses of putting on a great show so when he has down time with Hailey, he really takes advantage of it and makes sure that all the time spent with her is genuine and real enjoyment.”
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

148K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy