ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Reportedly Asks PWHPA and PHF to Meet to Consider Unifying

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRpmr_0eiWYu3f00

It’s in the NHL’s best interest for the competing women’s leagues to unify before relegating funding, it believes.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NHL has asked the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) and the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) to meet in an attempt to unify the leagues, according to a report from Jeff Marek of Sportsnet .

The two leagues are the premier women’s hockey organizations in North America.

As both leagues experienced substantial growth, the NHL felt that now was the time to attempt to unify the two leagues into one.

Per the report, the PHF raised $25 million from its board of governors, raising the league’s salary cap from $300,000 to $750,000. In addition, players will receive full healthcare plus a 10% equity stake in the teams they play for.

As for the PWHPA, players were informed last weekend of a funding deal that would allow the proposed league to move forward. The funding commitment was not disclosed, but was rumored to be “multi-millions” and in the range of eight to 10 years.

The NHL has long held the stance that it is not in a position to provide financial support while there are two competing women’s hockey leagues.

With that said, the PWHPA already has 10 NHL teams that the league lists as partners.

The PHF, meanwhile, was founded in 2015, and is North America’s only women’s professional hockey league until the PWHPA’s proposed 10-team league is actualized.

The PWHPA has not been interested in the idea of joining the PHF because members have been in pursuit of establishing a league that provides higher pay, health care, and dedicated access to training. The league was formed three years ago after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League folded.

Details of a potential meeting between the two leagues is not yet known.

More NHL Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Penguins and Red Wings Trade Could Provide Deadline Blockbuster

The NHL’s Trade Deadline is set for March 21 as the Pittsburgh Penguins are still trying to upgrade their forward group. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings have made it known they’re open for business. Two teams heading in opposite directions with the Penguins gearing up for what could be another Stanley Cup playoff run, while the Red Wings are trying to piece together a foundation of talent for the future.
NHL
KEYT

NHL trade deadline could be full of last-minute deals

The combination of jumbled standings in the Western Conference and a flat salary cap has stalled much of the trade market around the NHL. Most teams are waiting until close to the deadline Monday before making major moves. General managers say things are quiet now but expect activity to pick up this weekend. West titans Colorado and Calgary have already made substantial additions. The Avalanche and Flames might not be done dealing. Calgary acquired forward Calle Jarnkrok from Seattle on Wednesday.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Power Play Failures, Saros Swipes Nashville Win 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9) were the best road team in the NHL, but missed chances and power play flubs gave way to grinding Nashville goals. Roman Josi had three assists to up his season total to 69 points, and Nashville beat the Penguins 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.
NHL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Net Front Presence: Assessing the Blues ahead of the NHL trade deadline

Post-Dispatch beat reporters Jim Thomas and Tom Timmermann joined columnist Jeff Gordon to discuss where the Blues stand as the trade deadline nears. Limited cap space appears to limit their trade options. Jeff Gordon is an online sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Have Something the Oilers, Maple Leafs & Golden Knights Need

The Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vegas Golden Knights are three teams with playoff aspirations. The franchises find themselves with unsettled circumstances at their respective goaltending positions with the trade deadline days away. But a potential replacement is available for the organizations in New York Rangers backup Alexandar Georgiev.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Marek
6abc

Claude Giroux honored in likely last game with Philadelphia Flyers

Claude Giroux skated out as the first start in the Philadelphia Flyers' 5-4 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night as over 18,000 fans saluted him for his 1,000th career NHL game and what might be his final appearance as a Flyer. Giroux, 34, is expected to be moved...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
ESPN

Answering the big questions ahead of the NHL trade deadline

The NHL trade deadline is three days away, and the action is picking up. Most teams are waiting until the last minute to make moves -- hey, every dollar matters in this salary-cap world -- but a pair of Wednesday trades should spur some action. You probably have questions about what the next three days have in store. I did, too. So I worked the phones, and here's what I found out.
NHL
NHL

Nashville Predators to Honor Terry Crisp During Home Game on April 17

Nashville, Tenn. (March 18, 2022) - The Nashville Predators will honor Bally Sports South studio analyst Terry Crisp during the home game on April 17 against the St. Louis Blues. Crisp, who has been covering the team for 23 years, announced on Oct. 30, 2021, that this will be his final season covering the Nashville Predators for the network.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Teams#March Madness#Phf#Pwhpa
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Honor Giroux’s 1000th and Possibly Final Game

The Philadelphia Flyers honored Claude Giroux in a pregame ceremony to celebrate his 1000th NHL game in a win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Bobby Clarke, the only other player in history to play 1000 games with the Flyers, presented the 34-year-old captain with the engraved silver stick. Giroux’s wife Ryanne and their two sons stood on the ice at the Wells Fargo Center during the tribute that included presentations of gifts from his teammates and a nostalgic tribute video remembering the best moments of his NHL career.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Offer Unique 'Penguins Passport' Promotion

One Lucky Fan Will Win a Penguins Napa Valley Getaway Experience. This season's version of the popular 'Penguins Passport' promotion will see one lucky fan and three (3) guests win the exclusive opportunity of a Penguins Napa Valley Getaway to San Jose, CA for the 2022-23 Penguins Season. The grand...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

56K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy