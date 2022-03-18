ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, IL

K-9 credited with finding missing woman in marsh

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 1 day ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Police in Lake County Illinois said a woman was pulled from icy water near Antioch Thursday morning after a K-9 unit was able to track her down.

Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office said a woman called 9-1-1 around 10 a.m. to report her ex-boyfriend was following her on foot near Route 173 and Venn Road.

The 30-year-old Racine resident couldn't be found when deputies got there, so they brought in a police dog, K-9 Ryker, to track her.

Ryker traced the woman about a mile to a channel near Lake Marie, where a woman could be heard calling for help in marsh conditions. The woman was near a duck blind about 75 yards from shore, police said.

Firefighters were able to reach the woman, who was hypothermic due to being in the water for at least an hour, police said. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

It appears the woman went into the water on her own, and no charges are expected against the ex-boyfriend, Covelli said.

