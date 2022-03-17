Can Mike Krzyzewski's experience guide an inexperienced Duke team through Greenville?

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Wendell Moore had to wait three years for the typical freshman basketball experience at Duke.

For Moore, playing in the NCAA Tournament was supposed to be an easy first step in his college career, a means to a hopeful championship end under a coach who has won five national titles since 1991.

Instead, a global pandemic and last year's subpar season — Duke's first missed NCAA Tournament since 1995 — delayed the experience until now.

The junior forward will make his mid-March debut Friday as No. 2 seed Duke opens Mike Krzyzewski's last NCAA Tournament against No. 15 Cal State Fullerton at Greenville's Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Moore, 20, may not be of legal drinking age, but the lead up to his first tournament game has been an emotional cocktail that is one part excitement, one part anticipation and a large splash of relief.

"It kind of feels like I'm a freshman again," Moore said Thursday. "It's been a lifelong dream for all of us since we were probably able to pick up a basketball. I know for me growing up in Carolina, I watched every single Duke game in the NCAA Tournament I could. So just getting a chance to be on this stage with these guys right here, it means the world to me."

But like Moore, this majority of this roster has yet to perform on this stage.

This will be the first NCAA Tournament game for Duke's entire starting five, including freshmen Paolo Banchero, Trevor Keels, A.J. Griffin, Moore and sophomore center Mark Williams.

Banchero has the most tournament experience of any Duke's starters — he was a 12-year-old ball boy in 2015 at KeyArena in his hometown of Seattle during a second-round game between Gonzaga and Iowa.

"I was just doing everything, being a ball boy, handing the refs water, all that stuff," Banchero said Thursday. "I thought that was the coolest thing ever. So to be here is cool."

Ball boy duties withstanding, Duke has three players on its current roster -- senior forward Joey Baker, graduate transfers Theo John (Marquette) and Bates Jones (Davidson) -- with actual NCAA Tournament experience.

All three have played in one NCAA Tournament game: John played 17 minutes in a 2019 first-round loss to No. 12 Murray State, Jones, less than a minute in a 2018 first-round loss to Kentucky, and Baker played seven minutes, scoring three points during Duke's 2019 first-round rout over No. 16 North Dakota State.

That's 19 total minutes for those not wanting to do the math.

It's quite the juxtaposition for Krzyzewski, who will coach in his 128th NCAA Tournament game Friday and holds the record with 97 tournament wins.

Again, for those without a calculator, that's 5,080 minutes (127 games) of experience.

"You learn from being in the tournament, and hopefully the lessons you learn can help the team that you have the honor to coach at this moment," Coach K said Thursday.

But there is very little room for error and little time for this team to get back on course.

The Blue Devils (28-6) are 2-2 in their last four games with losses to UNC in Krzyzewski's final home game at Cameron Indoor and, most recently, a lopsided defeat at the hands of Virginia Tech in the ACC title game last weekend.

They should handle Cal State Fullerton Friday, but either No. 7 Michigan State or No. 10 Davidson loom in Sunday's second round.

Moore admits his team lacks experience. He's also not afraid to remind people who roam Duke's bench.

"I'm just having Coach really lead us through it all," Moore said. "It's been great because he knows what to do. He's been here more than anybody. He's failed. He's had success. So he knows the ins and outs of everything."

Game time

Tipoff: 7: 10 p.m. Friday

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville

TV channel

The game between Duke and CS Fullerton will be televised on CBS.

Who's your TV provider? You can find CBS on channels 7 or 707 (HD) on Spectrum cable and on DirecTV, Dish and AT&T, depending on your viewing location.

The broadcast team will be Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson.

Radio

Westwood One has exclusive national broadcast rights for the NCAA Tournament.

Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton basketball series history

In 117 seasons, Duke has played 3,152 games. None of those has been against Cal State Fullerton.

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA TODAY Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com , at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

