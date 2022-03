Deuce McBride has worked his way into the rotation at the Garden. The rookie guard logged 20 minutes in the New York Knicks’ 128-98 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, adding seven points, three assists, four rebounds and a pair of steals. It was the seventh time McBride logged 20 minutes or more in a game, and his rebounding total tied his career-high.

