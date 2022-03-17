Spider fans celebrate UR’s NCAA win against Iowa during a watch party

The Iowa Hawkeyes entered the NCAA Tournament riding high. They had just beaten Purdue to win the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday before the selection show. This year was supposed to be different for Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes. However, Iowa once again disappointed fans and the people who picked them to advance in their brackets Thursday.
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - As the Longwood University Men’s Basketball Team hit the court for their first NCAA Tournament appearance on Thursday afternoon, dozens of fans cheered on their team inside Upchurch University Center at Longwood University in Farmville. Dozens of students, faculty and staff wore their Longwood University...
Chris Mooney, an Ivy League graduate from Philadelphia, is the University of Richmond’s coach. Fran McCaffery, an Ivy League graduate from Philadelphia, almost was the UR coach. Mooney’s Spiders (23-12) face McCaffery’s Iowa Hawkeyes (26-9) Thursday in the first round of the NCAA tournament, in Buffalo. Jim Miller, the...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a long-awaited entry back into March Madness for the Memphis Tigers, and Thursday’s game against Boise State did not disappoint fans. The Tigers defeated the Broncos 64-53. The haul to Portland, where the Tigers are playing, is a long one for fans,...
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
Here's my latest edition of Facts, Observations and Questions as Iowa State’s men's basketball team returns to an NCAA Tournament site where, in 2017, the Cyclones beat Nevada, then lost against Purdue ... but more on that later. Let’s open the FOQ with this: Are there enough Cyclones fans...
The war in Ukraine weighed heavily on the heart of a University of San Francisco men’s basketball player, who bravely played in round one of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Thursday despite attacks on his hometown. USF fans were excited to see their team in the NCAA tournament...
Here are updates from Friday’s University of Toledo women’s basketball WNIT first-round game. The second quarter was a less than ideal start for Toledo, which allowed Houston Baptist to score eight consecutive points, trimming the deficit to 26-19.
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- March madness is in full swing in Kansas City kicking off with a St. Patrick’s Day matchup for the Kansas Jayhawks against the Texas Southern Tigers for KU’s NCAA Tournament opener. Every time a 16 seed takes on a No. 1 seed there’s...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - University of Richmond’s men’s basketball team defeated 5 seed Iowa at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York. The final score was 67 to 63, with Justin Gilyard and Tyler Burton leading the way for the Spiders. Students, staff and alumni packed into the...
Penn State wrestling’s pursuit of an NCAA Tournament title is officially underway. Nine Nittany Lions will be involved in the opening round of this year’s championship. It’s being held in Detroit, Mich., and starts at Noon ET. Drew Hildebrandt will lead things off for Penn State at...
DETROIT — Ten Iowa men’s wrestlers hit the mat Friday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena for Session III of the 2022 NCAA Championships. At the end of the round, four Hawkeyes were completely eliminated: 125-pounder Drake Ayala, 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman, 157-pounder Kaleb Young, and 184-pounder Abe Assad. Eierman...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Rocky Mountain College recently notched its first national tournament win in school history, sending the Battling Bears to the Sweet 16 here in Sioux City. The main reason for Rocky Mountain College’s unprecedented success this season is point guard N’Dea Flye, and the connection she’s made with head coach Wes […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard scored 24 points and 12th-seeded Richmond leaned on its graduate senior-experienced lineup to defeat Big Ten champion Iowa 67-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tyler Burton scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds for the Atlantic 10-champion Spiders, who improved...
Auburn’s path to the Final Four is all set. Now all the Tigers have to do is go out and play. Auburn travels to Greenville, S.C., on Wednesday for its opening-round game against Jacksonville State on Friday. If the Tigers win, they’ll advance to play the winner of the USC Trojans and Miami Hurricanes on Sunday at the same site.
