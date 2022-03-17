ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Spider fans celebrate UR’s NCAA win against Iowa during a watch party

Richmond.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpider fans celebrate during a watch party in...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Fran McCaffery gets blasted on Twitter as Iowa upset again

The Iowa Hawkeyes entered the NCAA Tournament riding high. They had just beaten Purdue to win the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday before the selection show. This year was supposed to be different for Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes. However, Iowa once again disappointed fans and the people who picked them to advance in their brackets Thursday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Richmond.com

Iowa's coach knows UR. Fran McCaffery was finalist for Spiders job in 2002.

Chris Mooney, an Ivy League graduate from Philadelphia, is the University of Richmond’s coach. Fran McCaffery, an Ivy League graduate from Philadelphia, almost was the UR coach. Mooney’s Spiders (23-12) face McCaffery’s Iowa Hawkeyes (26-9) Thursday in the first round of the NCAA tournament, in Buffalo. Jim Miller, the...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider#Ur#The Robins Center
NBC Bay Area

Fans Support USF Basketball Player From Ukraine at Watch Party

The war in Ukraine weighed heavily on the heart of a University of San Francisco men’s basketball player, who bravely played in round one of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament Thursday despite attacks on his hometown. USF fans were excited to see their team in the NCAA tournament...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football HQ

Ranking college football's top 10 transfer players all-time

Sure it's easy now, but for most of the last 150 years, college football didn't have a lot of transfer players. The process is easier than ever now, but before the recent changes, players had to sit out an entire year if they moved from one school to another. But even that wait time didn't prevent ...
NFL
Richmond.com

How Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney saved wedding of Buffalo native, doctor

Jimmy Maiarana’s graduation from medical school was canceled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Then his bachelor party was canceled. Then his wedding was canceled. “The venue shut down for a couple of months,” Maiarana, a Buffalo native and pediatrician at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, said earlier this week. “And we were wondering, ‘Do we wait another year?’ ”
RICHMOND, VA
KCRG.com

No. 12 Richmond’s experience too much in 67-63 over Iowa

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard scored 24 points and 12th-seeded Richmond leaned on its graduate senior-experienced lineup to defeat Big Ten champion Iowa 67-63 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tyler Burton scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds for the Atlantic 10-champion Spiders, who improved...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy