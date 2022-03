Most of the college basketball world was stunned when the final game for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski at Cameron Indoor Stadium ended with a loss to bitter rival North Carolina, and even more were shocked when the Blue Devils struggled to put away both Syracuse and Miami in the ACC Tournament before ultimately losing to Virginia Tech in the conference title game. Longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, however, is not miffed by Duke’s struggles ahead of the NCAA Tournament and said that its youth will be not be easy to overcome.

