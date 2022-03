The No. 16 seed Georgia State Panthers were looking to zig while everyone who filled out an NCAA Tournament bracket zagged. The top-seeded Zags of Gonzaga entered their first-round matchup on Thursday not only as overwhelming favorites over the Panthers, but as the leading contender to win the tournament. Yet, they found themselves locked in what had mostly been a one-possession game until midway through the second half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO