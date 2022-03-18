Historic church offers supplies for flood clean-up to those in need

“With kids going back to school and many of our kids not able to afford school supplies we prepped backpacks for them,” said Carmen Munoz, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church Christian Service Coordinator, as she showed 7 Action news some of what the church does to serve the community.

Carmen Munoz works with a team of volunteers to help those in need in Southwest Detroit. They help keep food on the table for dozens of families, giving out food at 1721 Junction Street in Detroit every Tuesday to anyone facing hunger.

“Our volunteers prep everything and take it out to our clients,” she said.

It is a church that has served the community in different ways for more than a century, founded on Saint Patrick’s Day in 1880. Now it is taking on a challenge of the future, as climate change causes flooding that has hit people in Southwest Detroit hard.

“Every time it rains at least one of our streets will be flooded and some of our clients will be affected by it,” said Munoz.

When Holy Redeemer volunteers saw a significant increase in the need for cleaning supplies because of the many flooded basements they went to work asking for donations.

The community and companies like Target have helped.

“After the first week, we did that people realized Holy Redeemer’s food pantry is helping us with disinfectant and cleaning supplies. More people started coming in. So it actually grew from our volunteers. It was one of the ideas our volunteers had,” said Munoz.

It is a need that Holy Redeemer does not see going away. If you would like to help they are in need of disinfectants that kill 99% of bacteria. All of their work helping their neighbors is made possible by donations.