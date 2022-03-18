FEMA extends assistance registration deadline to Oct. 13 for June storm damage

FEMA announced it is extending its deadline for assistance regarding the June 25 - June 26 severe storms and flooding.

The extension now allows registration for assistance until Wednesday, October 13, 2021, and applies to those in Wayne and Washtenaw counties.

Assistance can include money for rent, essential home repairs, personal property losses and other needs not covered by insurance.

You can register with FEMA online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the mobile app or by phone at 800- 621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET seven days a week.

There are also in-person FEMA locations; find one near you by visiting: https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator

