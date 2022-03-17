ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit Lions to sign blocking tight end Garrett Griffin, a former New Orleans Saint

By Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJjcr_0eiWWOtf00

The first go-round with an ex-New Orleans Saints tight end did not last long, but the Detroit Lions are trying it again.

The Lions agreed to a one-year contract with former Saints tight end Garrett Griffin on Thursday.

Griffin played the past five seasons with the Saints, the first four under current Lions coach Dan Campbell.

DAVE BIRKETT:Why Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes is 'selective' in free agency; new contract for this CB?

HE'S MR BLOUGH:Lions keep another free agent, agree to terms with QB David Blough

CATCHING ON:What DJ Chark signing means for Lions in NFL draft

Last year, the Lions signed Saints tight end Josh Hill to a one-year deal in free agency, only to have Hill retire a month later.

Griffin is best known for his blocking prowess. He has five catches for 43 yards in 20 career games, but made six starts as an extra tight end last season.

In Detroit, he is expected to back up T.J. Hockenson. The Lions, who have six other tight ends on their roster, received limited production from the No. 2 TE spot last year.

Griffin joins receiver DJ Chark as the only outside free agents the Lions have added this week. He is currently in Colorado Springs, Colorado, serving his yearly two-week commitment to the Air Force, and is not expected to sign his contract until the end of the month.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Air Force
WILX-TV

In My View: Lions have a haul coming

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions now fully know their draft picks—nine over seven rounds next month, two in the first round, three in the first 34 picks and five in the first 97. That’s a haul and the Lions have got to get some good quick help...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Video: Matthew Stafford’s New Commercial Is Going Viral

Matthew Stafford starred in a new AT&T commercial that debuted during the first full day of March Madness action on Thursday. In the ad, the reigning Super Bowl champion discussed the company’s phone trade-in process. And in doing so, the Rams quarterback made some hilarious tongue-in-cheek remarks about his trade from Detroit to Los Angeles before the 2021 NFL season.
NFL
MLive.com

Tigers bringing back pitcher who helped save their rotation in 2021

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Wily Peralta provided an unexpected boost to the Detroit Tigers’ pitching staff in 2021. Now he’ll see if he can find the same magic in 2022. The Tigers have signed Peralta to a minor-league deal and invited him to spring training. The Free Press first reported the signing, which has not yet been confirmed by the team.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Scott Frost Names The 1 Big Ten Coach He Wouldn’t Fight

While fans will never see it happen, most have wondered at some point if their favorite head coach could win in a fight over another head coach. Okay, maybe that’s just for the crazy fans out there. Anyway, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost gave the fans what they wanted earlier this week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Lions sign receiver DJ Chark to $10 million, 1-year contract

ALLEN PARK, Mich. --  The Detroit Lions signed wide receiver DJ Chark to a $10 million, one-year contract in a short-term investment for a former Pro Bowl player coming off an injury-shortened season. Being hurt last year, Im thankful to get an opportunity," Chark said Thursday. A broken ankle...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Appears To Want To Play For 1 Team: Fans React

The 2022 NFL offseason has been one of the wildest in recent memory and it’s not over yet. Earlier Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. It seemed like the Browns were out of the running earlier this week, but made a massive contract offer that Watson couldn’t refuse.
NFL
ClickOnDetroit.com

WATCH: Matthew Stafford plays on Lions trade in AT&T March Madness ad

Former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford says he’ll never forget the 12 years he spent with... his old phone? Wait, what?. Yes, the former Lions QB and now Super Bowl winning QB is featured in a new AT&T commercial airing during the NCAA Tournament, where he has a bit of fun with the trade from Detroit to L.A.
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Running Back Found Dead At 24

DeJon Packer, a former San Jose State running back, was found dead in his home over the weekend. He was 24 years old. Per ABC7 News, an off-duty police officer found Packer in his South Bay home on Sunday. The football program’s head coach, Brent Brennan, grieved the loss with the rest of the community.
SAN JOSE, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions re-sign free agent QB David Blough

When the Detroit Lions re-signed backup QB Tim Boyle for the 2022 season, many (including myself) assumed that meant they would move on from QB David Blough. Well, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Blough is re-signing with the Lions. Details for Blough’s new deal have not yet been released....
NFL
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy