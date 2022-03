A Deshaun Watson trade could be completed in the very near future, as the star quarterback is said to have narrowed his decision down to two teams. Watson met with the New Orleans Saints a second time on Wednesday night, according to a report from Nick Underhill. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network notes that Saints general Mickey Loomis has been described as “determined” to land Watson. The three-time Pro Bowler is expected to choose either the Saints or Atlanta Falcons.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO