Since legal tampering opened on Monday, Matt Judon has been hot on the recruiting trail for the New England Patriots. With free agency officially set to open on Wednesday, Judon got some help from Devin McCourty on the Twittersphere in trying to bring in another high-profile star, one who happens to be a former teammate of McCourty's with the Patriots: Chandler Jones.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO