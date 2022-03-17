MSP bomb squad, drone used on scene of officer-involved shooting; suspect hospitalized

OLIVE TWP., Mich. (WWJ) – A mid-Michigan man is hospitalized after being shot by police on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were serving a warrant for a 34-year-old St. Johns man in Olive Township – just north of Lansing – around 2 p.m. when the suspect opened fire on officers, Michigan State Police said.

The MSP First District’s Fugitive Team and the Emergency Support Team made contact at the residence and he fired his gun at them.

Troopers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MSP says troopers were the only law enforcement on scene and none of them were injured in the shooting.

Troopers soon learned there may have been explosives inside the house and a bomb squad was called to the scene as police executed a search warrant.

No explosives were found.

Police also used a drone to assess the scene.

Four troopers have been placed on administrative lead, per department policy.

Authorities say once the suspect is released from the hospital, he will be taken to jail on the warrants. Other charges are expected to be forthcoming.

Police have not released details about the original warrant for the man’s arrest.

MSP officials say a 34-year-old woman who also lived at the suspect’s home was arrested and jailed on an unrelated warrant.