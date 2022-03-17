ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Reverend Leah Daughtry Explains Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Historic Road To Confirmation

By Justin Thomas | Reach Media Associate Editor
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UmydZ_0eiWWCIx00

President Joe Biden’s applauded nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court has the potential to make history for both Black America and women alike.

As KBJ pushes forward on a campaign to visit all 100 U.S. senators leading up to her judiciary hearing before the Senate next week on March 21, we had the pleasure of speaking with Reverend Leah Daughtry for a breakdown of the road ahead.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by President Joe Biden (@potus)

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club . ( Terms and conditions )

Although Jackson’s confirmation feels pretty solidified to say the least, Rev. Daughtry makes it clear that she still has a ways to go before officially replacing the seat left vacant by Justice Stephen Breyer. Although KBJ faces the aforementioned Senate hearing that will find her getting grilled on every aspect of her background and intentions within the position, Daughtry assures us that she’s beyond qualified for the title and has the credentials to prove it.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Find out more about Ketanji Brown Jackson and how you can support her U.S. Supreme Court nomination by way of Reverend Leah Daughtry below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell :

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Comments / 8

313 BORN
19h ago

Nothing historic, democrats are again using sex and race for political reasons, now there is a historical thing, 60% of her decisions are overturned.

Reply
7
Yosimite Sam
13h ago

Here is her road to confirmation...Biden promised to place a black female. She has both those qualifications. So tag you're the next token symbol.

Reply
5
Timothy Travis
9h ago

vote Red in November and not for rino's save america stand with the new republican party the party of Trump we stand with the people and for the people not like the terrorist DEMOCRATICS and rinos they only stand for them selves and power we can take the house and senate and start rebuilding america

Reply
2
Related
MarketWatch

Mitch McConnell says ‘no question’ Ketanji Brown Jackson is qualified for the Supreme Court

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said there is “no question” that Ketanji Brown Jackson has the qualifications to be a Supreme Court justice. The Republican senator from Kentucky met with Judge Jackson on Wednesday, and was also complimentary of President Joe Biden’s pick for the highest court in the land during a radio appearance on “The Guy Benson Show.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Erica Campbell
Person
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Independent

Former Trump aide fails miserably in an on-air quiz about congressional district she’s running in

Former US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus appeared on local radio in Nashville earlier this week to participate in a quiz for local congressional candidates to showcase their knowledge of the district.Problem was, Ms Ortagus didn’t appear to have any.Asked on the programme to name the three interstate highways that run through the district, Ms Ortagus struck out. She didn’t know which country music star operates a popular winery in the district, nor did she know the famous NASCAR driver who has a car dealership there. She couldn’t name the four living Tennessee governors, and didn’t know that the town...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reverend#The U S Supreme Court#Kbj#Senate
Slate

Why All Nine Justices Overturned a Ludicrously Cruel Prison Sentence

Wooden v. United States is almost enough to restore one’s faith in the Supreme Court’s ability to act like a real court. In the opinion, which the court handed down Monday morning, all nine justices ruled in favor of a criminal defendant without a whiff of partisanship or motivated reasoning. They rejected a harsh and ludicrous interpretation of federal statute that would have transformed short prison terms into potential lifetime sentences. And they engaged in an important, cross-ideological debate about draconian yet ambiguous penal laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican civil war intensifies: Senator Rick Scott walks away from Mitch McConnell before his speech criticizing his GOP 'agenda' that would have 'raised taxes on half the American people'

A growing Republican civil war played out in the public spotlight of a party press conference on Tuesday, as GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell rebuked Sen. Rick Scott for proposing a policy plan that he said would raise taxes on millions of Americans. But Scott did not hang around to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

'A message has to be sent': Judge sentences 'privileged' Capitol rioter who made off with Pelosi's lectern to 75 days in prison - one of longest terms for a misdemeanor - and fines him $5,000

A Florida stay-at-home father-of-five who appeared in a now-iconic photograph carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection was sentenced on Friday to 75 days in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton also imposed a $5,000 and 200 hours of community service on Adam...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Supreme Court considers whether Biden administration properly ditched Trump immigration rule

Whenever partisan control of the White House changes hands, old policies are junked and new ones, often exactly the opposite, are installed. But there’s a process that must be followed. And several members of the Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed suspicious the Biden administration was skirting the requirements in its zeal to get rid of a Trump administration rule that made it harder for immigrants to obtain green cards.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mycolumbuspower.com

‘Herschel Walker Isn’t Smart Enough To Debate Anybody’: Rival GOP Candidate Mocks Senate Hopeful’s Intelligence

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Normally, when white politicians start describing Black opponents as unintelligent, my caucasity radar starts going wild and I know racism is happening. This goes especially for white Republicans because this is the party that elected a guy who suggested injecting disinfectant as a possible cure for COVID-19. This is the party where actual lawmakers believed widespread voter fraud and sentient Skynet voting machines who love President Joe Biden is what cost Donald Trump a second term. This is the party that made Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert—the Karen equivalents of Diamond and Silk—a thing in Congress. Who the hell are these people to call anyone dumb?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vanity Fair

Ginni Thomas Didn’t Just Praise MAGA Supporters on January 6. She Actually Attended the “Stop the Steal” Rally

Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, acknowledged for the first time on Monday that she attended the “Stop the Steal” protest on January 6, 2021, the rally hosted by Donald Trump shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The former president used the event to falsely claim that the 2020 election was illegitimate and encouraged the hundreds in attendance to “fight like hell” and march to the Capitol building, where lawmakers preparing to certify Joe Biden’s victory were subsequently interrupted by a violent, antidemocratic mob.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell weekdays from 6-10AM EST!

 https://getuperica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy