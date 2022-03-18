ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: LA Signs Former All-Star Closer

By Staff Writer
 1 day ago

LA is bringing back reliever Shane Greene on a minor league deal.

The Dodgers added another veteran reliever on a low-risk contract on Wednesday. As the saying goes, you can never have too much pitching. In this day and age, you can never have too many bullpen options. The Dodgers decided to re-sign right-handed reliever Shane Greene according MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya reported that Greene is a non-roster invitee (NRI) to Dodgers spring training.

Greene started the 2021 season with Atlanta after signing a deal with the club in May. By the middle of August, Atlanta released him. The Dodgers snatched him up days later. He pitched in nine games for LA last year and compiled a 4.05 ERA.

The one-time Tigers closer was a AL All-Star in 2019, but has not found his footing since.

If he can get right this year, he could be in for another cup of coffee or two with the Dodgers.

MLB
