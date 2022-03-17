ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Wylie overcomes Lamesa in softball

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LkpuJ_0eiWW65q00

Kynslee George’s two-run triple capped a three-run first inning, and the Wylie Bulldogs went on to beat Lamesa 6-3 in a nondistrict softball game Thursday in Lamesa.

Lamesa took a 1-0 lead on Amaya Vasquez’s RBI double in the first inning.

Wylie (10-4) responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Jadyn Fernandez got it started with a two-out double, and Nylah Alvarado followed with an infield hit. Fernandez scored on an error, and, after Cameron Gregory reached on an error, George tripled in two runs.

The Golden Tornadoes' Laila Vasquez made it a 3-2 game with a solo home run in the third.

Alvarado scored on Rylee Moore’s ground out to first to put the Lady Bulldogs up 4-2 in the fourth. Alvarado and Gregory both singled to start the inning, and George moved both over with a sacrifice bunt.

Wylie made it 6-2 on Fernandez’s two-run double in the fifth – driving in Kat Martinez, who led off with a double, and Ryleigh Whitehead, who had walked.

Lamesa got its final run on Amaya Vasquez’s solo homer in the seventh.

Wylie starter Halli Russell gave up two runs on three hits. She struck out four and walked two. Moore pitched the final four innings – allowing a run on six hits. She struck out six and walked one.

The Lady Bulldogs play Stamford at 1 p.m. Saturday in a nondistrict game at Wylie.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House passes CROWN Act, banning race-based hair discrimination

The House passed legislation on Friday that would prohibit discrimination against people with hair styles associated with a particular race or national origin. Lawmakers passed the bill, titled the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act, largely along party lines, 235-189. Only 14 Republicans joined Democrats in support of the measure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Ukraine food supply falling apart, U.N. says; Russian missiles strike Lviv

KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine's food supply system is falling apart under Russia's invasion, with infrastructure destroyed and shops and warehouses growing empty, the United Nations said on Friday. Russia fired missiles at an airport near Lviv on Friday, a city where hundreds of thousands found refuge far...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lamesa, TX
Abilene, TX
Sports
The Hill

Five things to know about a possible fourth COVID-19 shot

Pfizer and Moderna have each asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize a second booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccines — essentially a fourth COVID-19 shot — for certain adults. On Tuesday, Pfizer asked the FDA for emergency authorization for a second booster dose for people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Here are the eight Republicans who voted against ending normal trade relations with Russia

Eight Republicans voted against legislation to revoke normal trade relations with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in a Thursday vote. The eight were on the other end of a lopsided 424-8 vote to punish Moscow with the removal of normal trade relations. The legislation would raise tariffs on imports from Russia and Belarus, which has backed Moscow's bombardment of Ukraine.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Deshaun Watson changes mind, QB accepts trade to join Browns

Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage. Despite sexual misconduct allegations made by nearly two dozen women against Watson while he was with Houston, Cleveland will make him its starting QB, the face of its organization and the highest-paid player in the NFL.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Associated Press

Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations

EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Low humidity and gusty winds fueled multiple wildfires Friday in Texas, burning homes and other structures and prompting evacuations of hundreds of homes in small communities. Several wildfires merged to form what fire officials call a “complex” that was burning near Eastland, about 120 miles...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Some big name firms are balking at shunning Russia, despite Ukraine invasion

While hundreds of well-known companies like McDonald's and Coca-Cola are shutting down or suspending their operations in Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, a Kansas-based oil, gas and manufacturing giant is sitting tight for now. Koch Industries, whose subsidiary Guardian Industries operates two glass-manufacturing plants in Russia...
BUSINESS
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

541
Followers
1K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy