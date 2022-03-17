Abilene Wylie overcomes Lamesa in softball

Kynslee George’s two-run triple capped a three-run first inning, and the Wylie Bulldogs went on to beat Lamesa 6-3 in a nondistrict softball game Thursday in Lamesa.

Lamesa took a 1-0 lead on Amaya Vasquez’s RBI double in the first inning.

Wylie (10-4) responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Jadyn Fernandez got it started with a two-out double, and Nylah Alvarado followed with an infield hit. Fernandez scored on an error, and, after Cameron Gregory reached on an error, George tripled in two runs.

The Golden Tornadoes' Laila Vasquez made it a 3-2 game with a solo home run in the third.

Alvarado scored on Rylee Moore’s ground out to first to put the Lady Bulldogs up 4-2 in the fourth. Alvarado and Gregory both singled to start the inning, and George moved both over with a sacrifice bunt.

Wylie made it 6-2 on Fernandez’s two-run double in the fifth – driving in Kat Martinez, who led off with a double, and Ryleigh Whitehead, who had walked.

Lamesa got its final run on Amaya Vasquez’s solo homer in the seventh.

Wylie starter Halli Russell gave up two runs on three hits. She struck out four and walked two. Moore pitched the final four innings – allowing a run on six hits. She struck out six and walked one.

The Lady Bulldogs play Stamford at 1 p.m. Saturday in a nondistrict game at Wylie.