ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Conway police make $500,000 drug bust

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgBvo_0eiWW1gD00

CONWAY, Ark. – After a months-long investigation, on Thursday Conway arrested two men and took $500,000 of drugs off the streets.

According to investigators, police executed a search warrant on Tuesday which led to the arrest of Trence Woods and Allen Morales.

In all, 24.5 pounds of meth was recovered from Woods’ home, with an approximate street value of $555,800.

Arkansas State Police, the Morrilton Police Department, Conway County Sheriff’s Office, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and the 20 th Judicial District DTF assisted in the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ibqKm_0eiWW1gD00

Trence Woods is now facing charges of trafficking a controlled substance, maintaining a drug premise within 1,000 feet of a drug-free zone and possession of drug paraphernalia to manufacture or conceal methamphetamine.

Allen Morales is facing charges of trafficking a controlled substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a controlled substance, cocaine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Conway, AR
Crime & Safety
County
Conway County, AR
KARK 4 News

Jonesboro Police Department asks for public’s help identifying truck connected to thefts

JONESBORO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Jonesboro Police Department’s Facebook page, officers need the public’s help identifying a truck connected to a few thefts around Jonesboro. Police asked if you recognize the truck pictured below to call the station at (870)-935-5657 and use the reference number 2075. Officers reported you would be entitled to a cash […]
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Arkansas State Police#Woods#Judicial District Dtf#Nexstar Media Inc
KARK 4 News

LRPD make arrest in W. 65th Street deadly shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have arrested a man facing a capital murder charge related to a Saturday homicide investigation on West 65th Street. According to investigators, Omarion Williams was wanted after a deadly shooting Saturday just after 1 p.m. that left one person dead. A secondary person, 24-year-old Maliek Brookins of Little Rock, was […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy