2 Adams County sheriff's administrators resign amid investigation

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
 1 day ago
From left to right: Adams County Sheriff's Office Undersheriff Tommie McLallen and Training Division Chief Mickey Bethel. Courtesy of 9News

Two administrators with the Adams County Sheriff's Office recently resigned amid an investigation into their conduct, the agency announced Thursday.

Undersheriff Tommie McLallen and Training Division Chief Mickey Bethel both left the agency at the end of February to "pursue other endeavors," according to a release from the agency.

Both administrators were placed on administrative leave Jan. 29. Officials have not said what the investigation involved, but said "if the allegations prove true, the actions are not acceptable behavior here at the Adams County Sheriff's Office."

Officials said the investigation will continue despite the former administrators leaving the agency.

