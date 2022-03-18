ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switchpoint opens new affordable housing units in St. George, Salt Lake City

By Jordan Verdadeiro
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The Point, an affordable housing opportunity recently opened in Washington County after Switchpoint Community Resource Center teamed up with the city of St. George and units are already filled.

Margaret Lowe now has a place to call home after being homeless.

“It’s not enough words, to what I feel inside, you know when you go from having nothing to having this… you know I love turning on my lights when I need them, it’s great,” she says.

Now she’s working for Switchpoint Community Resource Center to give back after getting the help she needed.

“Carol Hollowell has really created something here, and I think by her example here, maybe we can do this in Arizona in Nevada and get people up off the street,” she says.

Permanent daylight saving time: What that would mean for Utah?

Switchpoint leaders like Kristen Clark and Carol Hollowell are working to get people with low and fixed incomes a place to call home. The Point is filled with 50 new residents, including Lowe. Rent is just over $500 for a studio apartment.

“We’ve opened another, similar Point up in Salt Lake Valley, and that was filled just as quick as this one,” says Clark.

Clark says their work isn’t done yet.

“And we are working across the state of Utah especially in Washington County, to find other units that are available,” she says.

Clark says Switchpoint is looking to work with private donors and city officials to take existing dwellings and modify them in a time where inflation is at historic highs and affordable housing is hard to come by.

“Open up opportunities for people so they can have a place that’s safe and affordable and that they can really thrive,” she says.

While these units are all taken, there is a waitlist and Switchpoint is ready to help those in need.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Community Policy