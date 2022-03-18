ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

I'm a Shopping Editor & This Travel Tumbler Is the Only Spill-Proof Mug I Trust in My Bag — It's On Sale Now

By Alicia Kort
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48B8tm_0eiWTiJs00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Five years ago, I had one of the most disastrous commutes of my life. I had put a travel mug into my Kate Spade bag and trusted that it would stay closed — you probably can see where this is going. After getting off the subway, I checked my bag and was horrified to see that coffee was just openly sloshing around the bottom of my purse, staining it forever. I’ve blocked the clean-up from my memory. After that incident, I put my travel mug into the trash and swore off mugs for commuting for the next four years. But the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug piqued my interest a few months ago. With more than 108,000 reviews and 4.7 stars, I decided to give this best-selling tumbler a shot. After all, buying coffee at the office is expensive. I snagged this mug on sale during the holidays and regret nothing.

Out of an abundance of caution, I carried the mug with me in my hand the first few times I commuted with it. I then did some vigorous testing — flipping it up and down, sloshing it side to side and placing it upside down for a period of time. Not one drop of liquid escaped.

Buy: Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug $19.89

That is obviously the best feature, but the autoseal feature is also unique. By pressing the autoseal button along the front of the mug , you release the lock at the top of the mug, so you can take a sip of your beverage. When your hand isn’t actively pressing the autoseal, it stays locked. That means you don’t have to worry about it tipping over and spilling on your desk, because you decided to risk it all by taking the lid off your travel mug.

This mug also is temperature-regulating. It keeps drinks hot for up to five hours and drinks cold for up to 12 hours. As someone who sips on her coffee all day long — it’s not unusual to see coffee in my cup at 4 p.m. — I can say that both my hot coffee and iced coffee stayed totally drinkable despite how slowly I drank them.

The only downside that it’s difficult to clean the lid. I don’t have a dishwasher, so I hand wash it with both a brush and sponge.

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The $15 Amazon Find That Instantly Decluttered My Kitchen Drawers and Counters

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I took a housesitting gig in the Caribbean and put everything I owned into storage, I thought that I’d be back and unpacking it all into a new space in just a few months. Well, my adventure took a bit longer than expected, and five years later (oops… ), I finally got rid of the storage unit this past fall and rediscovered all of my “stuff” — especially the multitude of kitchen tools I’d been missing these past years. My Kitchen-Aid stand mixer! My Le Creuset Dutch oven! And lots and lots (and lots!) of utensils, from my favorite easy-grip whisk to the microplane I bought for myself at Zabar’s one day when I was feeling fancy.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Spade
BHG

Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows Are 'Like Sleeping on a Supportive Cloud'—and They're on Sale

At the end of a long day, climbing into an ultra-cozy bed can feel downright indulgent. If you experience this feeling nightly, it's likely because you have a mattress, duvet, or sheets that are supremely comfortable. But there's another factor that can impact how well you sleep: your pillows. If you are looking for a new set to complete your best-made bed, Amazon shoppers say you don't need to look further than this set that's currently on sale and has more than 9,600 five-star ratings.
SHOPPING
The Daily South

Grandma's Floral Sofa is Back in Style—No Reupholstery Required

While few can argue the appeal of Joanna Gaines's all-neutral farmhouse style, there's nothing quite like the nostalgic comfort of Nana's floral couch. Thanks to grandmillennials, a term used for mid-20 to late-30 somethings with an affinity for antiques combined with a desire for self-expression, chintz-like floral patterns are back and dare we say, better than ever?
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The Best Bed-in-a-Box Mattresses on Amazon Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Forget ye olde mattress store. Thanks to the bed-in-a-box trend, it’s incredibly easy to shop for the best mattresses online. With just a few clicks, you can have a high-quality twin, queen or king-size mattress delivered directly to your door. In the past few years, a lot of new mattress startups specializing in direct-to-consumer delivery have entered the market, which means that you can choose from dozens of low-cost mattresses. These bed-in-a-box mattresses come...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Coffee#Tumbler#Mug#I Trust#Hand Wash
Apartment Therapy

What’s the Difference Between Thrifting, Antiquing, and Vintage Shopping?

The past two years have been good to the secondhand economy. Thrift shopping has gone from a catchy 2013 pop song to the way to find everything from a perfectly grandmillennial floral sofa or an almost-new Le Creuset, to a slim-lined Parsons-style desk. But so many terms get thrown around in one secondhand bucket — thrifting, vintage shopping, antiquing, estate sale hunting — what do they all mean? Can they be used interchangeably, and if not, what are their differences? And how do you start your own secondhand love affair?
RETAIL
People

Shoppers Say This Handheld Pet Hair Vacuum Is 'the Only Thing That Has Worked,' and It's Just $31 on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There's nothing better than snuggling up on the couch with your furry friend, but owning a pet can also come with endless cleaning. Instead of trying to use lint rollers to clean your furniture, turn to something more compact and convenient like a handheld vacuum that's specifically designed to pick up stubborn pet hair and dander.
PET SERVICES
ETOnline.com

Amazon Added Multifunctional Furniture Perfect for Small Spaces

Amazon offers a great culmination of goods — you can shop for seemingly anything from groceries to headphones. With multiple new products added nearly every day, it can be hard to keep track of all the best launches. However, ET came across an interesting selection of new Amazon products, and Amazon recently added some multifunctional furniture items that are perfect for small spaces.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Shopping
People

Whoa: The Amazon Blouse That Shoppers Can't Stop Adding to Their Carts Is on Sale for Under $20

Finding the perfect blouse can be quite a task any time of year. But finding the perfect blouse that easily transitions from late winter into early spring that is comfortable and actually looks good? That can feel impossible — until now, that is. If you're ready to break out the jean jacket and white sneakers as you welcome warmer temperatures, consider adding this popular, winter-to-spring-ready blouse that you can snag for under $20 right now to the mix, too.
SHOPPING
People

You Can Find This Comfortable T-Shirt Dress in Thousands of Amazon Shopping Carts Right Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. One of the best parts about temperatures getting warmer is changing up your wardrobe. By now, you're probably ready to hang up your puffer coats, retire your snow boots, and reach for your denim jackets and crisp white sneakers instead. Soon, we'll be enjoying the most pleasant type of weather — sunny and breezy — or as we like to call it, dress season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thespruce.com

Should You Wash New Sheets Before Using Them?

When you snag a brand new, plush sheet set from your favorite brand, it’s tempting to make your bed and jump in as soon as you rip open the packaging. While those new sheets may look luxuriously comfy right off the bat, they could be harboring some unwelcome particles, like dust and dirt. Plus, the products used to keep them looking nice on the shelf could make them feel scratchy and uncomfortable. While there’s no hard-and-fast rule that says you have to wash your new sheets before using them, we strongly suggest it.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Amazon Shoppers Call These the 'Best Storage Bags,' and They're Just $9 Apiece

If you've long stated you were planning on organizing the house — but have brushed it off for longer than you can remember — you finally have another opportunity to stay true to your word: spring cleaning. Here's a chance to get those frightening closets back under control, and all you'll need to do is snag a few storage bags to make your life easier.
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

18 Home Decor Items from The Pioneer Woman We’re Shopping Now

There are so many cute must-haves in The Pioneer Woman's decor line—and it's all super affordable!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
SHOPPING
SheKnows

10 Must-Have Pastel Shoes That’ll Instantly Make You Happier This Spring

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Looking to walk with a new spring in your step? Pastel shoes are the way to go this upcoming season. There’s no doubt you will instantly feel happier once you slip on a dreamy pair. Don’t limit yourself to the typical colors like black or brown for shoes. Swap the dark shades of winter for a brighter collection. Lucky for you, we’ve found a ton of different styles of pastel shoes to score for yourself. You can’t go wrong with a comfy pair for those endless, warm weather walks. And of course, there are open-toe options to feel the spring breeze. Pastel shoes are the ultimate choice when it comes to ones that bring you joy. Whether it’s a casual or office pair, their optimistic hues make for a fun footwear to wear this spring. Discover how all your favorite brands like Birkenstock, Steve Madden, Tory Burch, and more take a playful change with pastel shoes.
APPAREL
SheKnows

SheKnows

37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy