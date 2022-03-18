I'm a Shopping Editor & This Travel Tumbler Is the Only Spill-Proof Mug I Trust in My Bag — It's On Sale Now

Click here to read the full article.

Five years ago, I had one of the most disastrous commutes of my life. I had put a travel mug into my Kate Spade bag and trusted that it would stay closed — you probably can see where this is going. After getting off the subway, I checked my bag and was horrified to see that coffee was just openly sloshing around the bottom of my purse, staining it forever. I’ve blocked the clean-up from my memory. After that incident, I put my travel mug into the trash and swore off mugs for commuting for the next four years. But the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Stainless Steel Travel Mug piqued my interest a few months ago. With more than 108,000 reviews and 4.7 stars, I decided to give this best-selling tumbler a shot. After all, buying coffee at the office is expensive. I snagged this mug on sale during the holidays and regret nothing.

Out of an abundance of caution, I carried the mug with me in my hand the first few times I commuted with it. I then did some vigorous testing — flipping it up and down, sloshing it side to side and placing it upside down for a period of time. Not one drop of liquid escaped.

That is obviously the best feature, but the autoseal feature is also unique. By pressing the autoseal button along the front of the mug , you release the lock at the top of the mug, so you can take a sip of your beverage. When your hand isn’t actively pressing the autoseal, it stays locked. That means you don’t have to worry about it tipping over and spilling on your desk, because you decided to risk it all by taking the lid off your travel mug.

This mug also is temperature-regulating. It keeps drinks hot for up to five hours and drinks cold for up to 12 hours. As someone who sips on her coffee all day long — it’s not unusual to see coffee in my cup at 4 p.m. — I can say that both my hot coffee and iced coffee stayed totally drinkable despite how slowly I drank them.

The only downside that it’s difficult to clean the lid. I don’t have a dishwasher, so I hand wash it with both a brush and sponge.