Watkins Memorial High School closed Friday due to school threat

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Watkins Memorial High School will be closed Friday due to a security threat, the Licking County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Pataskala high school was notified of a threat against the school Thursday, prompting the school to shut its doors Friday out of an abundance of caution, according to a Facebook post from the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

The case remains under investigation, and families of the students have been notified, the sheriff’s office said.

