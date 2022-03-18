ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Watkins Memorial High School closed Friday due to school threat

By Maeve Walsh
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jmiy_0eiWTKKY00

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Watkins Memorial High School will be closed Friday due to a security threat, the Licking County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Pataskala high school was notified of a threat against the school Thursday, prompting the school to shut its doors Friday out of an abundance of caution, according to a Facebook post from the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

Apartment tenant says she’s being evicted because she complained to Columbus code enforcement

The case remains under investigation, and families of the students have been notified, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Stolen tortoises returned to west Columbus pet store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of stealing two tortoises from a west Columbus store has returned and paid for them, according to court records. Columbus police say that on the afternoon of March 3, a man and two women suspects entered a store in the 2300 block of West Broad Street, in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a fatal crash in east Columbus where one person died early Friday morning. Police say that at 12:44 a.m. on Friday, a driver in a 2022 Honda CRV was driving south on Barnett Rd. and approaching E. Mound St. The car crossed the center line, drove off […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Senior living residents reflect on two years since COVID restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This week marks two years since Ohio started experiencing the first of the COVID-19 related restrictions, and some of the first to bear the brunt of the pandemic were senior living facilities. Residents at Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber remember the time well. “Quite a ride,” Dick Wires, an independent living resident, said. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing 2-year-old from north Columbus found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police saying a missing girl has been found.  According to the Columbus Division of Police, 2-year-old Salima Aksante was reported missing Wednesday night when she was last seen in her home. Police confirmed Aksante was found safe about five streets away at a neighbor’s home. According to officers on scene, it’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Pataskala, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Licking County, OH
Education
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Government
Pataskala, OH
Sports
Licking County, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Pataskala, OH
Education
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old identified as victim of south side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a homicide where an 18-year-old was shot and killed on the city’s south side Thursday evening. Police say that officers went to the 1700 block of S. High St. at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday with a report of a man down. At the scene, officers located 18-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

10-year-old boy missing from city’s east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy has been missing since Thursday morning, Columbus police said. Sir Miquel Dean, who is 4-feet, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near Leonard and Saint Clair avenues on the city’s near east side, according to the Columbus Division of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person in critical condition after southeast side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was shot on the city’s southeast side Thursday, police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Columbus police responded to the 800 block of Gilbert Street where they found one person bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

South side gunshot victim died at hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was shot and killed on the city’s south side Thursday evening, according to Columbus Divisions of Fire and Police. Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, the victim was shot and suffered trauma-induced cardiac arrest at South High Street and Innis Avenue in Hungarian Village, according to Columbus Division of Fire […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

CCAD granted nearly $1.3 million for career center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus College of Art and Design will receive $1,275,000 toward construction of a new career center from federal dollars. The new Center for Creative Career Development on the downtown campus will house CCAD’s Continuing and Professional Studies department, according to a media release from Senator Sherrod Brown whose office says he […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

45-year-old Reynoldsburg man reported missing

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A 45-year-old Reynoldsburg man was reported missing Friday, police said. Nila Dhakal, who is five-foot-five and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, is considered an endangered missing person and may be near the Blacklick Woods Metro Park or Blacklick Woods Golf Course, according to a news release from the […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car collides into Coshocton house; driver dies in crash

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that a man died in a crash after losing consciousness and driving into a home. Police say that a 911 call was received around 8:13 p.m. on Thursday regarding an injury in the 900 block of Main St. An initial investigation done by deputies determined […]
COSHOCTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBC4 Columbus

YOUR PICTURES: White squirrels in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — White squirrels are a rare treat in Central Ohio, so when folks spot them, they snap a picture. A white squirrel is a variety of the Eastern Gray Squirrel which can be identified by its dark eyes, while an albino squirrel has red eyes. Take a look at some viewer pictures […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Morse Road reopening after fatal crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Morse Road has reopened after a crash left one person dead Thursday, Columbus police said. The victim died about 2:50 p.m. Thursday after being transported to Mount Carmel East, according to Columbus police. As a result of the crash, sections of Morse Road were closed but have since been reopened, according […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old in critical condition after east side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old was transported in critical condition after being shot on the city’s east side Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting took place Thursday near Mound Street between Kellner and James roads. Police said there are no suspects at this time. This is an evolving story and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio reports 2,195 new COVID-19 cases over past four days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 2,195 new COVID-19 cases for the past four days, the first week after daily reporting became weekly. These cases reflect Sunday afternoon through just before 2 p.m. Thursday. Ohio announced last week it would switch from daily to weekly reporting starting this week […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Bird flu detected in two Ohio bald eagles

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is issuing a warning after the pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected in third birds in the state.   The ODNR says two bald eagles and a herring gull in northwest Ohio tested positive for the bird flu after results were detected by the U.S. Department […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Scantland family bringing local market back to Upper Arlington

(COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A well-known Central Ohio family is getting into the grocery business. Littleton’s Market is expected to open by December at the Tremont Center in Upper Arlington. The decades-old space, previously home to Huffman’s Market and later the UA Food Market, is getting an extensive renovation and expansion as part of its transformation.  The […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Two arrested after 700 pounds of pot found

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Butler County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that two men were arrested after multiple drug searches were done in the county. The sheriff’s office said that nine search warrants were conducted by multiple agencies, including the FBI, at homes related to an alleged drug organization. 700 pounds of marijuana with an […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

State files motion to deny bail for I-71 shooter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The state of Ohio filed a motion to deny bail Thursday for a suspect involved in a police shoot-out on I-71. Jonathon Myers was identified as the suspect who reportedly shot at vehicles on I-71 last Friday after crashing a 2014 Ford Fusion into a cable barrier on the left side […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy