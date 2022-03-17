Jazz's Udoka Azubuike: Out Friday

Kevin Durant is one of the most vocal players when it comes to dealing with heckling fans. Durant was considered one of the NBA's most hated players when he left the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors and received a fair degree of fan backlash. Since then, Durant made it a common practice to respond to heckling fans, both online and on the court.
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
The Los Angeles Lakers who were favored to win the NBA championship this season are failing miserably. Despite LeBron James having a year that solidifies his legacy, the team is falling short and the frustration has reared its ugly head. At Monday night’s Lakers game, which ended as a loss...
Louisville has scheduled a press conference for Friday morning to announce former Cardinals standout Kenny Payne as the school's next men's basketball coach, a source confirmed to CBS Sports' Gary Parrish on Thursday. The board must approve the hire, but a source said that's considered a formality at this point.
The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The first full marathon day of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday did not disappoint. We watched a little of everything, from No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga getting a good scare, a pair of No. 12 seeds tipping over their No. 5 seed opponents and No. 2 seed Kentucky becoming just the 10th team in tournament history to take a loss to a No. 15 seed in what topped the scale as the day's biggest stunner.
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Horton-Tucker suffered an ankle injury and will not return to Wednesday's clash with Minnesota. Horton-Tucker will finish Wednesday's game with 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 points in 9 minutes played.
Kevin Durant is one of the best players of our generation. This is why whenever KD is on the floor, the opposing team needs to be on their toes the entire time when defending him. Despite those efforts, more often than not, they fail to contain the Brooklyn Nets superstar....
Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
Jayson Tatum's 54 points carried the Boston Celtics to an impressive 126-120 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at TD Garden, but it was Jaylen Brown who delivered the knockout blow late in the fourth quarter. The Celtics were leading 118-115 with less than...
Forrest (wrist) is out Wednesday against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Forrest will be unavailable for a third straight game as he continues to deal with a wrist injury. Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gay and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should see increased run against Chicago.
Forrest (wrist) won't play Friday against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Forrest was considered questionable but will be sidelined for the fourth consecutive contest after sitting out Friday morning's shootaround. Juancho Hernangomez started in his place last time out, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should also have an increased role since Donovan Mitchell (calf) Bojan Bogdanovi (calf) and Danuel House (knee) are also unavailable.
The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 51 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 134-120 on Thursday night to end a four-game losing streak. Bey tied the franchise record with 10 3-pointers in 14 attempts. He was 17 for 27 overall. Two nights after...
Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
Lamb (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics. Lamb will miss a third consecutive game as he tends to a personal matter. His next chance to return will come Sunday against the Suns.
Butler (ankle) is out Friday against the Thunder, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. Butler rolled his ankle in Tuesday's game against the Pistons and failed to practice Thursday. Caleb Martin and Max Strus should be in line for increased playing time against Oklahoma City.
