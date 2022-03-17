ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jazz's Udoka Azubuike: Out Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Azubuike (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Juwan Howard Called Out For His Timeout On Thursday

College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Udoka Azubuike
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Patrick Beverley And Karl-Anthony Towns: "Nobody In The League Has Done Anything To Make Me Care About Their Trash Talk”

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket: College basketball scores, live stream by region, March Madness TV schedule

The first full marathon day of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday did not disappoint. We watched a little of everything, from No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga getting a good scare, a pair of No. 12 seeds tipping over their No. 5 seed opponents and No. 2 seed Kentucky becoming just the 10th team in tournament history to take a loss to a No. 15 seed in what topped the scale as the day's biggest stunner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sacramento Bee

Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert Jazz Era Coming to an End?

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we cover the Dallas Mavericks extensively from every angle, but we also like to inform our readers on what’s happening around the NBA at large as well. After all, you never know when another team’s rumors could potentially affect the Mavs going forward. With our...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Clippers#The Salt Lake Tribune#Knicks
numberfire.com

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) will not return on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) will not return to Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Horton-Tucker suffered an ankle injury and will not return to Wednesday's clash with Minnesota. Horton-Tucker will finish Wednesday's game with 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 points in 9 minutes played.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Calls Out Jason Kidd And Dorian Finney-Smith After The Mavs Double-Teamed Him All Game: "You Pay Dorian Finney-Smith All That Money, Is He A Defender Or You Gonna Rely On This For These Next Four Years?"

Kevin Durant is one of the best players of our generation. This is why whenever KD is on the floor, the opposing team needs to be on their toes the entire time when defending him. Despite those efforts, more often than not, they fail to contain the Brooklyn Nets superstar....
NBA
ESPN

Booker and Phoenix host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (41-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (56-14, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Phoenix and Chicago face off. Booker ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and DeRozan ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.9 points per game.
NBA
NBC Sports

Udoka praises Brown's 'big shot', return from injury after C's beat Nets

Jayson Tatum's 54 points carried the Boston Celtics to an impressive 126-120 win over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at TD Garden, but it was Jaylen Brown who delivered the knockout blow late in the fourth quarter. The Celtics were leading 118-115 with less than...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Trent Forrest: Ruled out Wednesday

Forrest (wrist) is out Wednesday against the Bulls, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Forrest will be unavailable for a third straight game as he continues to deal with a wrist injury. Royce O'Neale, Rudy Gay and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should see increased run against Chicago.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Trent Forrest: Unavailable Friday

Forrest (wrist) won't play Friday against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Forrest was considered questionable but will be sidelined for the fourth consecutive contest after sitting out Friday morning's shootaround. Juancho Hernangomez started in his place last time out, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker should also have an increased role since Donovan Mitchell (calf) Bojan Bogdanovi (calf) and Danuel House (knee) are also unavailable.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Opens Up On Conversation With Kyrie Irving About Vaccination: "I Gave Him How I Felt About It And We Talked About It, But That's Ultimately His Decision."

The Brooklyn Nets started the 2021-22 NBA season as the odds-on-favorite to win the 2022 NBA Championship. However, the season has not gone as planned for them. They lost star player James Harden after he forced his way to Philadelphia to play with Joel Embiid, mainly because of the uncertain availability of Kyrie Irving.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Derrick Favors: Out Friday

Favors (back) is out Friday against the Heat. Favors last played Feb. 24 and has since been out with back soreness. It's not clear when the veteran may return.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: Late scratch Friday

Whiteside is out Friday against the Clippers due to a non-COVID illness. Whiteside wasn't on the team's initial injury report and participated in pregame warmups Friday, but he'll be held out due to an illness. Juancho Hernangomez and Eric Paschall should see increased run Friday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Jeremy Lamb: Out Friday

Lamb (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics. Lamb will miss a third consecutive game as he tends to a personal matter. His next chance to return will come Sunday against the Suns.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Ruled out Friday

Butler (ankle) is out Friday against the Thunder, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. Butler rolled his ankle in Tuesday's game against the Pistons and failed to practice Thursday. Caleb Martin and Max Strus should be in line for increased playing time against Oklahoma City.
NBA

