Green Bay, WI

2 inches of snow possible in Green Bay and Appleton, but it will likely melt quickly

By Kelli Arseneau, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 22 hours ago
While Wisconsin is getting a taste of spring weather, snow is not entirely out of the forecast yet.

Snow is likely to hit parts of northeast and central Wisconsin Friday into Saturday, according to Scott Cultice, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay. However, snowfall accumulations will be minimal, and whatever snow does stick will likely melt within a few hours, he said.

There is no big cold front coming in with the snow, Cultice said, and temperatures across most of the state will remain above freezing.

The majority of the snowfall is expected in Green Bay and Fox Valley area, where people can expect around 2 inches, if the snow sticks, Cultice said. Wautoma and Stevens Point may see 1.5 inches of snow, and Sheboygan may get half an inch. Wausau may see no snow at all, Cultice said.

The snow will likely begin Friday and clear up by Saturday morning around 7 a.m. Afterwards, Wisconsinites can expect a return to mild weather, for at least the next seven to 10 days.

"Once this moves out, we'll maintain our temperatures above normal," Cultice said.

More precipitation will be in the forecast next week, but Cultice said it is too soon to tell if it will be rain or snow.

