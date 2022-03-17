ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Pfizer CEO says fourth shot maintains COVID protection

CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer's CEO says a fourth shot is necessary...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Brennan
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Pfizer CEO says fourth vaccine shot will be needed later this year as global tally nears 457 million

The chief executive of Pfizer Inc. PFE, +4.21% said Sunday that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years, and that fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later this year. In an interview with CBS News reporter Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said people are going to have to learn to live with the virus. He said a fourth dose - a second booster - is necessary "right now." "The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," he said, according to a CBS News transcript. "It's not that good against infections, but doesn't last very long." The U.S. COVID numbers continue to decline, and the nation is now averaging 34,232 new cases a day, according to a New York Times tracker, down 48% from two weeks ago. The average daily number of hospitalizations stands at 29,688, down 42% from two weeks ago. Deaths are averaging 1,291 a day, down 31% from two weeks ago, but still an undesirably high number. Globally, there have been 456.9 million confirmed cases, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, and 6.04 million deaths. The U.S. leads the world with 79.5 million cases and 967,552 fatalities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Pfizer CEO says 2nd COVID-19 booster needed

Albert Bourla, PhD, CEO of Pfizer, said a second booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine is necessary for protection against infection, according to a March 13 interview with CBS News. Dr. Bourla said the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine provides protection from hospitalization and death, but "it's not that...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Massachusetts pharma company sues Moderna and Pfizer over allegations the firms used patented nanoparticle technology in COVID-19 vaccines

The two top manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. are each facing a lawsuit alleging they infringed another company's copyright in the development of their Covid vaccines. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, filed separate lawsuits against fellow Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company Moderna and Pfizer, based in New York City,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AOL Corp

Generic drugmakers sign on to make cheap version of Pfizer COVID pill

March 17 (Reuters) - Thirty five generic drugmakers around the world will make cheap versions of Pfizer Inc's highly effective COVID-19 oral antiviral Paxlovid to supply the treatment in 95 poorer countries, the U.N.-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said on Thursday. Pfizer struck a deal last year with the group...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pfizer Ceo
TODAY.com

Pfizer plans to submit data on a 4th COVID-19 shot to FDA

Pfizer is close to submitting data to the Food and Drug Administration on a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, according to CEO Albert Bourla. “Clearly there is a need in an environment of omicron to boost the immune response,” he told CNBC in an interview Friday. Protection from...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
beckershospitalreview.com

J&J vaccine more effective than initially projected, data shows

The roughly 17 million Americans who received Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine have been advised for more than a year that it is the least effective vaccine offered in the U.S., but new data suggests that may not be the case, The New York Times reported March 15. The latest...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA extends shelf life of J&J vaccine for 3rd time

The FDA has extended the shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from six months to nine. The agency authorized the extension March 4 after reviewing new data submitted by the company. The FDA first extended the refrigerated vaccine's shelf life from three months to 4.5 months in June...
INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Pfizer Asks FDA To Authorize Second COVID Booster For People Over 65

Pfizer is asking the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a second booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 and older. The pharmaceutical company cited a pair of studies from Israel that showed a second booster helped restore the efficacy of the vaccine against infections and serious illness.
INDUSTRY
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy

(Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co said on Friday that U.S. regulators approved the first drug in a new class of cancer immunotherapies as an initial treatment for advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. The company said it expects the treatment to eventually garner annual sales of more...
CANCER
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Rinvoq Gets Label Expansion, AstraZeneca COVID Antibody Cocktail Authorized By UK Regulator, Stealth Touts Positive Data

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. AbbVie's Rinvoq Gets Label Expansion To Treat Ulcerative Colitis. AbbVie, Inc. ABBV announced the Food and Drug Administration has approved its Rinvoq for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis, who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers. This FDA approval is the first indication for Rinvoq in gastroenterology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS News

CBS News

398K+
Followers
48K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy