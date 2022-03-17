Pfizer CEO says fourth shot maintains COVID protection

The chief executive of Pfizer Inc. PFE, +4.21% said Sunday that COVID-19 is not going to just go away in the coming years, and that fully vaccinated people will need a fourth shot later this year. In an interview with CBS News reporter Margaret Brennan on "Face the Nation," Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said people are going to have to learn to live with the virus. He said a fourth dose - a second booster - is necessary "right now." "The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths," he said, according to a CBS News transcript. "It's not that good against infections, but doesn't last very long." The U.S. COVID numbers continue to decline, and the nation is now averaging 34,232 new cases a day, according to a New York Times tracker, down 48% from two weeks ago. The average daily number of hospitalizations stands at 29,688, down 42% from two weeks ago. Deaths are averaging 1,291 a day, down 31% from two weeks ago, but still an undesirably high number. Globally, there have been 456.9 million confirmed cases, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, and 6.04 million deaths. The U.S. leads the world with 79.5 million cases and 967,552 fatalities.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO