Teen killed as truck hits bicyclist in Mountain View

An investigation is ongoing after a 13-year-old bicyclist was killed when he was hit by a truck in Mountain View early Thursday.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

The incident happened at the intersection of El Camino Real and Grant Road at about 8:15 a.m., police said in a statement . The teenager, who hasn't yet been identified, was hit by a transport truck.

He later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Speed, drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision, police added. The driver of the truck "remained on scene and was very cooperative." It wasn't immediately clear where in the intersection the incident happened and what direction both the truck and bicycle were headed.

"First and foremost, please know, these investigations take time," the statement said. "We want to make sure we look at every possible avenue of investigation to ensure we are thorough and thoughtful. This includes viewing any and all possible video that may have captured the incident, interviews with involved parties or witnesses, a reconstruction of the scene and more."

Anyone who may have seen the collision happen is asked to contact Mountain View police.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram