Late grandmother motivates Demarkus Kee in Peabody's TSSAA quarterfinal win over McKenzie

MURFREESBORO — Peabody's Demarkus Kee was clearly motivated in the 63-48 win over McKenzie in the TSSAA Class 1A state quarterfinals at Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center on Thursday.

Kee, who scored a game-high 21 points, was motivated by a loss he suffered off the court.

Kee's grandmother died a few weeks ago due to an illness.

"The day she passed I had a (bad) feeling — because she was already in the hospital and I wanted to see her because it was too late," Kee said. "This was Senior Night right after we played Humboldt my mom called me and said she wasn't doing good.

"I had asked if I could go see her and she said no she is in the intensive care unit and I just broke down crying in the gym. Then around 12 a.m. my cousin called me and told me get to the hospital but by the time I got there it was too late."

Something Kee told his grandmother while she was living was his intent to make the state tournament before he graduated. Something he had done multiple times on the football field but not on the basketball court.

"While she was living I was telling her I was telling her that I was going to (the) state (tournament) my senior year and she always said 'go get it,'" Kee said. "And that's how I am here now — I use that as motivation."

Kee was aware of the team's 17-year hiatus from the state tournament and wanted people to see that Peabody isn't just a football school.

Peabody's football team had a 44-game win streak and won three state championships from 2018-2020.

"We haven't made a state tournament appearance in 17 years. But we are not just here to appear we are here to win it all."

Peabody (24-9) will face Mr. Basketball finalist Grant Strong and Clay County in the semifinals on Friday at 5:45 p.m.

