A ceremony today made it official, renaming the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center in honor of the late Parish President Barry Bonvillain , who championed its construction.

The Terrebonne Parish Council voted unanimously in January 2021 to name the building the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. A bronze plaque in the lobby, unveiled at today's ceremony, now honors his memory, and the lettering outside the building has been changed to reflect the new name.

Bonvillain, who died Jan. 2, 2021, at age 79, was elected to two four-year terms as parish president, serving from 1992 to 2000. Before that, he served eight years on the Parish Council and five on the Houma Board of Aldermen. He was appointed to the Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority's board in 2018, serving in that role until his death.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: It's official: Call it the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center