ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

It's official: Call it the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center

By The Courier and Daily Comet
The Courier
The Courier
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48f5tX_0eiWSQYj00

A ceremony today made it official, renaming the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center in honor of the late Parish President Barry Bonvillain , who championed its construction.

The Terrebonne Parish Council voted unanimously in January 2021 to name the building the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center. A bronze plaque in the lobby, unveiled at today's ceremony, now honors his memory, and the lettering outside the building has been changed to reflect the new name.

Renamed: 'This was his jewel': Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center renamed for former Parish President Barry Bonvillain

Bonvillain, who died Jan. 2, 2021, at age 79, was elected to two four-year terms as parish president, serving from 1992 to 2000. Before that, he served eight years on the Parish Council and five on the Houma Board of Aldermen. He was appointed to the Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority's board in 2018, serving in that role until his death.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: It's official: Call it the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

City leaders consider master plan for renovating Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile city leaders are discussing an over $160,000 agreement with entertainment venue specialists Populous Architects for an improvement plan for the Mobile Civic Center. “This is the first step in a process of looking at what it would take to renovate that facility and then repurpose...
MOBILE, AL
Chesterton Tribune

It’s official: Porter County is a vote center

Porter County has joined 58 other counties across the state as a vote center, allowing residents to cast ballots at the polling place of their choice on Election Day, starting with the May 3 primary. The move comes after a unanimous vote by the Board of Elections and Registration on...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WKRG News 5

Job fair to be held at Daphne Civic Center

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Career and Job Fair will be held at the Daphne Civic Center for Baldwin County residents.  The Baldwin County Career and Job Fair will give residents the opportunity to network with employers in the area. Workers from the City of Daphne will also attend the job fair. Representatives include: […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
KLFY News 10

La. lawmakers respond to VA’s proposal to close Alexandria hospital

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently proposed shutting down the VA medical center in Alexandria, La. Senator Bill Cassidy responded, calling the proposal “infuriating.” Congresswoman Letlow also disagreed with the proposal. The VA’s proposal to close the facility can be found on pages 37-38 of the 2022 VA Recommendations to […]
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houma, LA
Government
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Government
City
Houma, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Authority#Uban Construction#Parish#The Parish Council
NOLA.com

Work will begin this summer to improve this traffic nightmare in Covington

Relief could soon be on the way for a chronic hotspot in traffic-choked St. Tammany Parish: The two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. Construction of a new northbound U.S. 190 bridge is set to start this summer, a nearly $30 million project aimed at easing what has for decades been a source of morning and evening traffic jams.
COVINGTON, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

City may renovate Mobile Civic Center instead of tearing it down

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The future of the Mobile Civic Center has been in question for the last several years. In 2019, there were two proposals to tear the existing Civic Center down and repurpose the property. Now the city wants to look at the other option. “There has not...
MOBILE, AL
thecheyennepost.com

Biden-Harris Administration Releases Draft Guidance, Invites Public Comment on New Orphaned Well Program

$4.7 billion investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help plug orphaned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior today released draft guidance to states on how to apply for the first $775 million in grant funding available this year under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create jobs cleaning up polluted and unsafe orphaned oil and gas well sites across the country. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a total of $4.7 billion to address orphaned wells across the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Courier

The Courier

1K+
Followers
957
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Houma, LA from Houma Today.

 http://houmatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy