Cape Coral, FL

Iguanas causing more cracks and chaos on Cape Coral seawalls

By Alex Howard
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — An infamous Florida invasive is at it again: Green Iguanas. Residents in Cape Coral said that they’re causing problems because of their burrowing, and experts said it’s the time of the year when it’s most likely to happen.

In Cape Coral, iguanas are a huge nuisance. Many canalside residents have issues with the invasive lizards burrowing into their seawalls. They’re causing damage to the point where the seawall needs to be replaced, a fix that doesn’t come cheap.

“I guess we got a problem here, but I gotta do something to get rid of these,” said Mike Alloway, a seasonal resident of Cape Coral.

Alloway bought his house in Southwest Cape on a canal, and already his seawall is cracking.

“That’s a brand new seawall, which I understand it cost 110 thousand dollars for that seawall to be replaced,” he said.

A few weeks ago, he found the culprit behind the cracks that have started appearing in his.

“The neighbor came across over to my house and said he sits on this dock every day, he’s about four feet long, and there is a smaller one with him in this hole. There are two here,” he said.

Experts said February and March are the time of the year that iguanas will start burrowing to lay their eggs, and seawalls are one of their favorite spots to do it.

“So through February and March, that’s when they are going to start laying their eggs, they’ll go and bury themselves, dig a nice safe place where they can bury their eggs, and not worry about predators,” said Alex Link, from Cold Blooded Industries.

That burrowing can compromise seawalls in places like Cape, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace. It’s a major reason why last year the state of Florida added iguanas to the prohibited species list, alongside the Burmese Python.

“Once they get down there in the actual structure, it’s not like fixing the cap. They’ll have to remove the whole section and completely redo the concrete work,” Link added.

Experts said chain link fencing can help to deter iguanas from burrowing, but for ones that are already there, it’s best to call a trapper or exterminator.

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
