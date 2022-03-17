ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

Family in need after house fire

By Ellysa Harris
 1 day ago
Fundraiser Logo (Stock Art)

A Plainview family is in need of some support after a fire destroyed their home this week.

Eleven people were at the house at 2208 E. 5 th St. Monday when the fire broke out around 12:45 or 12:30 p.m., said Deborah Soto, daughter of the individuals whose home was destroyed.

She was at the home of her parents, Joe and Minerva Soto, at the time using their internet connection when, they believe, a bedroom caught fire.

“It got out of control so fast,” Deborah Soto said.

The family escaped as quickly as they could and came out unscathed, though a family pet did not survive.

Soto said the fire consumed the bedroom where it originated, the laundry room and a closet. But the rest of the house sustained considerable smoke damage and sheetrock throughout the house will need to be replaced.

“The only thing that was salvageable was glass products that didn’t break,” Soto said.

Her mom, dad and four siblings lived in the home.

The fire left them with virtually nothing. They have no clothes, they’re in need of items like hygiene products and they’re currently on the hunt for a permanent place to stay.

Her parents have been staying with family and her siblings have been staying with her, Soto noted.

They’ve spent time this week going back through the home cleaning up as best they can looking for any salvageable items.

They also started a GoFundMe page under Plainview House Fire: https://www.gofundme.com/f/plainview-house-fire?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer . The fundraising goal was set to $20,000 with 11 contributions netting the family $625 toward that goal by Thursday afternoon.

Those interested can also drop off items at 2208 E. 5 th St., 107 SE 5 th St., and at 2201 E. 5 th St. Soto said the family has several relatives around town at those locations that are helping them out.

The family is also in need of clothing. Here are the sizes needed:

Father: shirt size – L/XL; pants – 34/32; shoe size – size 9

Mother: shirt size – XXL; pants – 18; shoe size – size 10

29-year-old woman: shirt size – XL; pants – 10; shoe size – 8 ½

20-year-old woman: shirt size – M; pants – 7; shoe size – size 7

19-year-old woman: shirt size – L; pants – 8/9; shoe size – 8/8 ½

15-year-old boy: shirt size – M; pants – 30/30; shoe size – 8 ½ / 9

Comments / 1

#House Fire
Plainview, TX
