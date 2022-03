I moved back to Alexander City a few months ago to take care of my ailing mother. She is in poor health and lives alone on a fixed income. I noticed her utility bills recently experienced a significant rise in cost. When I spoke with her neighbors and others to see if their bills also increased, I was told the city recently raised utility fees. My neighbors also told me that the mayor of Alexander City pushed for these increases despite the fact he doesn't even live in Alex City. I was told he used a rental address as his Alex City address just to run for office. And now he is increasing sewer rates that he doesn't have to pay. I am dumbfounded as to how this is legal and why nobody is speaking up as many others in my mother's neighborhood are angry and struggling financially like my mother does. I think the people of Alexander City deserve honesty and transparency.

ALEXANDER CITY, AL ・ 10 DAYS AGO