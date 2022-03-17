ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Poll: San Diegan surveyors favor repeal of state gas tax

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRTDF_0eiWPpOZ00

With gas prices continuing to reach new highs across the United States, a survey taken by hundreds of San Diegans shows they believe California's gas tax should be repealed and the new prices have impacted their households.

The ABC 10News/Survey USA poll interviewed 500 people from Tuesday, March 15 to Thursday, March 17. Surveyors consisted of US Census targets for gender, age, race, and homeownership.

KGTV/SurveyUSA

When asked what should be done to help with the price of gas, 27 percent voted for the state to repeal the gas tax, 26 percent voted oil companies
with gouging prices, 13 percent voted for another option, 13 percent more were not sure, 11 percent voted for the building of a pipeline, and nine percent voted for more wells to be drilled.

KGTV/SurveyUSA

Surveyors were then asked if the rise of gas prices changed their daily routine by some sort of margin, 43 percent voted a little, 32 percent voted a lot, 24 percent says not at all, and one percent says they were not sure.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Census#Nine Percent#Gas Prices#Repeal#Oil Company#San Diegans#Abc 10news Survey Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy