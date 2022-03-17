How the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has sped up aging

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The ongoing pandemic is causing some people to feel like they’re aging faster. For the past two years, many of us have been forced into isolation and quarantine as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to mental health experts in Southwest Florida, all this isolation could be a contributing factor into what’s being called ‘pandemic aging.’

“Isolation is not our best friend. It’s just not how we were created, right. We’re social beings. We want to interact with others and what this pandemic brought us was forceful isolation,” said Anthony Garcia, CEO and Founder of A Peaceful Mind Counseling Group in Fort Myers.

While isolation does play a major role in ‘pandemic aging,’ so does anxiety and stress.

“So if you think of the isolation that’s forced and the mental health component with anxiety being brought on because of this unknown then it does age us. It does allow us to, unfortunately, fall into these patterns of we’re not taking care of ourselves as appropriately as either we once did or as we would want to because we’re being forced to isolate,” said Garcia.

Now to stop this age progression or at least try and slow it down, Garcia said making some adjustments is key.

“Rather than telling our clients (to) sleep more or try to find time to sleep more we like to talk about sleep hygiene,” Garcia said.

Sleep hygiene is a method that requires you to change up your nighttime routine in order to achieve better REM sleep.

“What’s the room like? What’s our environment like when we’re going to bed, right? Do we have clean sheets? Do we have clean linen? Do we have a cold enough temperature for our body because we do warm up when we’re sleeping,” said Garcia.

By implementing these suggestions, Garcia said your stress and anxiety shouldn’t be as extreme. However, if it does continue to be a problem, consult a professional.