ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Laredo wrestler Carla Gonzalez signs with WWE

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hk9TX_0eiWPPdn00
Laredo wrestler Carla Gonzalez, otherwise known as Rok-C, has signed with WWE, the company announced Thrusday. (wwe.com)

Laredoan Rok-C, real name Carla Gonzalez, has officially signed with WWE, the company announced Thursday.

Gonzalez and 13 others make up WWE’s latest signing class, who will all be part of the NXT brand.

“Do you know what it’s like to wake up every day like you’re on a mission?” Gonzalez posted to social media on the news. “Mission accomplished!"

The Laredoan has previously appeared in WWE once before as she was used as an extra on the Jan. 27, 2020 episode of RAW — the longest running episodic TV show in history.

Gonzalez joins WWE after a successful independent career.

The twenty-year-old began her training at the age of 13 with Laredo Wrestling Alliance’s Mad-1, now known as George Wolff. Gonzalez would then join Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion and wrestling school when she was 16.

Gonzalez won the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship after defeating Miranda Alize in the finals of the Women’s Title Tournament at Death Before Dishonor last September. She lost the championship in January at an Impact Wrestling taping to Deonna Purrazzo.

Her contract with ROH expired once the company went on hiatus at the end of 2021. Gonzalez has only worked a limited number of independent dates since ROH’s hiatus.

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Hall Of Famer Arrested Yet Again

Yes, again. Wrestlers are people who play larger than life characters on television. It is the best way possible to get them noticed by an audience, though it is rarely a reflection of who they are when the cameras go off. When that happens, things can go badly for them just like anyone else in the world and unfortunately that seems to be the case again with a certain wrestling legend.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Young Bucks Tease WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart’s Arrival In AEW

On this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks seemingly teased that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining AEW to manage FTR. As seen in the video below, FTR justified why they fired Tully Blanchard as their manager last week. “That...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Releases Rare Backstage Video Of John Cena And Steve Austin

WWE has been celebrating 3:16 Day and WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin today. They released a backstage clip of Stone Cold and John Cena greeting each other, and the line that “melted” Cena’s heart. The clip was filmed backstage at the RAW Reunion episode on July...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Hardy Boyz AEW Tag Team Debut Announced For Dynamite

One week after Jeff Hardy joined AEW and saved his brother Matt Hardy from an attack by the Andrade Family Office, the Hardy Boyz will officially make their AEW in ring debut tonight on AEW Dynamite. As announced via a press release and social media, the Hardy Boyz will take on AFO members Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen (Private Party) in tag team actuon.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deonna Purrazzo
Wrestling World

Ric Flair would like to become Cesaro's manager

Ric Flair is one of the best performers of any era, having helped export this business to every corner of the world. The 'Nature Boy' remained on the crest of the wave for a long time, eventually becoming the third wrestler in history to complete the Triple Crown in both WCW and WWE.
WWE
Highway 98.9

Pro Wrestling Legend Dustin Rhodes Added To Geek’d Con

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is set to return August 19th-21st at the Shreveport Convention Center. The 2022 Geek'd Con will be the 7th show in Downtown Shreveport since 2015. The guests for 2022 already include sci-fi megastar Natasha Henstridge, along with legendary actor Clint Howard, "Peacemaker" star Steve Agee,...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impact Wrestling#Reality Of Wrestling#Combat#Rok C#Nxt
PWMania

Backstage News On WWE Having RAW Stars Appearing On NXT 2.0

The Miz appeared on this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 and interviewed newly crowned NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler on MizTV. He is the latest main roster star to appear on NXT, with AJ Styles previously working a match against Grayson Waller. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling...
WWE
Popculture

Tanya Hart, Niece of Bret and Owen Hart, Has Died

Bret Hart went to social media on Tuesday to announce that his niece Tanya Hart died. The WWE Hall of Famer shared the news on his Facebook page and revealed that Tanya had her share of challenges growing up, including the death of her mother when she was very young.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Reveals Vince McMahon’s Original Plans For Scott Hall In WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon initially wanted the late Scott Hall to portray “a GI Joe character” before the Razor Ramon gimmick came to life, according to Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on SK Wrestling’s Bro Show this week, DDP recalled what Hall told him about McMahon’s original plans for...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: WWE Running Major Event Over AEW All Out Weekend

Call it a scheduling issue? Wrestling has been put together in a similar fashion for a long time now. Most of the time, television shows have been designed to set up the bigger events down the line, often in the form of pay per views. Most major promotions in the world operate this way, but now we might be seeing two big shows taking place pretty close together.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
wrestlinginc.com

Billy Gunn On Triple H Possibly Joining AEW: “I’m Going To Say No To That”

AEW’s Billy Gunn recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about Sean Waltman’s return to wrestling. Gunn revealed that his former D-Generation X partner actually injured himself. According to Gunn, X-Pac tore his bicep in his return match. “I just heard...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Set For NJPW Strong Debut

Former WWE NXT Champion Killer Kross is set to make his NJPW Strong debut at the Lonestar Shootout event in Dallas on April 1. As seen below, Kross’ NJPW debut was announced on social media Tuesday with a video where he can be seen attacking unnamed trainees at a gym. Kross then explained he earned his name with his accomplishments both in and out of the ring, before declaring that his new beginning starts in Dallas.
WWE
Wrestling World

Kurt Angle's special thanks to The Undertaker

Kurt Angle was inducted into both the TNA Hall of Fame and the WWE Hall of Fame and is recognized as one of the most technical fighters of any era. In 2010, he was elected by the Wrestling Observer as the best wrestler of the 21st century. The 53-year-old from...
WWE
Laredo Morning Times

Ready to work: Tecolotes open spring training, eye sixth team championship

The Tecolotes Dos Laredos' mission is clear: win their sixth team championship. But before they can do that, they must put in some work. The two-nation organization opened its 2022 spring training Thursday. There were some noticeable absences - primarily franchise cornerstone Balbino Fuenmayor - but everyone who was in attendance was excited to get preparation started for the new season. "I'm excited," Tecolotes manager Mark Weidemaier said. "Forty years in professional baseball and this is as excited as I have been for spring training." Weidemaier is tasked to get Dos Laredos back to the postseason after...
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo Morning Times

Laredo, TX
859
Followers
355
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Laredo Morning Times, founded in 1881, is one of the oldest newspapers in Texas. It's site, LMTonline, features local, state, national and international news.

 https://www.lmtonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy