Laredo wrestler Carla Gonzalez signs with WWE

Laredo wrestler Carla Gonzalez, otherwise known as Rok-C, has signed with WWE, the company announced Thrusday. (wwe.com)

Laredoan Rok-C, real name Carla Gonzalez, has officially signed with WWE, the company announced Thursday.

Gonzalez and 13 others make up WWE’s latest signing class, who will all be part of the NXT brand.

“Do you know what it’s like to wake up every day like you’re on a mission?” Gonzalez posted to social media on the news. “Mission accomplished!"

The Laredoan has previously appeared in WWE once before as she was used as an extra on the Jan. 27, 2020 episode of RAW — the longest running episodic TV show in history.

Gonzalez joins WWE after a successful independent career.

The twenty-year-old began her training at the age of 13 with Laredo Wrestling Alliance’s Mad-1, now known as George Wolff. Gonzalez would then join Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion and wrestling school when she was 16.

Gonzalez won the Ring of Honor Women’s Championship after defeating Miranda Alize in the finals of the Women’s Title Tournament at Death Before Dishonor last September. She lost the championship in January at an Impact Wrestling taping to Deonna Purrazzo.

Her contract with ROH expired once the company went on hiatus at the end of 2021. Gonzalez has only worked a limited number of independent dates since ROH’s hiatus.