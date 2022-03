Oregon coronavirus updates, March 17: 331 new cases, 27 deaths

To provide our community with important public safety information, the Statesman Journal is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read.

We'll update this story throughout the day with the latest news about coronavirus and its effects in Oregon on Thursday, March 17.

331 new cases, 27 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 331 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 27 deaths.

Marion County accounted for 37 cases, while Polk County had three.

Of those whose deaths were reported, three were from Marion County:

A 77-year-old man who died Feb. 10 at his residence.

An 89-year-old man who died Feb. 12 at his residence.

An 83-year-old man who died Feb. 12 at his residence.

Hospitals statewide are treating 215 patients with COVID-19, including 32 in intensive care unit beds. The state's adult ICU bed capacity is 85% and non-ICU bed capacity is 91%.

COVID-19 by the numbers statewide

Here's the most recent data from the Oregon Health Authority, as of Thursday, March 17:

6,960: People who have died from COVID-19.

700,960: Total cases of COVID-19.

215: COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Oregon COVID-19 cases by county

Here are the number of cases, both for tested positive and presumptive, and deaths as of Thursday, March 17:

Baker: 3,203 cases, 46 deaths.

Benton: 14,974 cases, 65 deaths.

Clackamas: 59,652 cases, 562 deaths.

Clatsop: 4,564 cases, 41 deaths.

Columbia: 7,521 cases, 78 deaths.

Coos: 10,594 cases, 146 deaths.

Crook: 6,027 cases, 77 deaths.

Curry: 3,319 cases, 45 deaths.

Deschutes: 45,655 cases, 260 deaths.

Douglas: 19,650 cases, 378 deaths.

Gilliam: 283 cases, 5 deaths.

Grant: 1,644 cases, 18 deaths.

Harney: 1,596 cases, 37 deaths.

Hood River: 3,518 cases, 42 deaths.

Jackson: 42,445 cases, 502 deaths.

Jefferson: 7,186 cases, 86 deaths.

Josephine: 16,242 cases, 317 deaths.

Klamath: 14,048 cases, 204 deaths.

Lake: 1,394 cases, 25 deaths.

Lane: 56,859 cases, 489 deaths.

Lincoln: 6,982 cases, 79 deaths.

Linn: 26,307 cases, 243 deaths.

Malheur: 8,193 cases, 105 deaths.

Marion: 68,561 cases, 684 deaths.

Morrow: 2,947 cases, 32 deaths.

Multnomah: 112,116 cases, 1108 deaths.

Polk: 15,193 cases, 127 deaths.

Sherman: 316 cases, 4 deaths.

Tillamook: 3,613 cases, 59 deaths.

Umatilla: 22,289 cases, 206 deaths.

Union: 5,009 cases, 74 deaths.

Wallowa: 1,247 cases, 15 deaths.

Wasco: 5,100 cases, 58 deaths.

Washington: 84,813 cases, 538 deaths.

Wheeler: 243 cases, 3 death.

Yamhill: 17,657 cases, 202 deaths.

Source: Oregon Health Authority

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon coronavirus updates, March 17: 331 new cases, 27 deaths